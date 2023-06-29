Melanie L. Campbell, President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convenor of the Black Women's Roundtable, to Moderate Global Black Economic Forum, Co-Host Policy & Power Symposium and Receive Champion of Equality Award During Essence Festival 2023

President Melanie L. Campbell will moderate The Global Black Economic Forum panel hosted by AT&T, Co-Host The Power & Policy Symposium in partnership with Oxfam America and is a recipient of the organizations' 2023 Champion of Equality Award.

NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 30th Melanie L. Campbell, President of NCBCP and Convenor of the Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) will take the Main Stage at Essence Festival, to moderate a discussion centered around the impact of broadband affordability, access, and the adoption to Black consumers and Black businesses at the Global Black Economic Forum hosted by AT&T. The panel of Social Justice and Civil Rights Leaders will discuss why bridging the digital divide is crucial to the economic empowerment of the Black community.

Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women's Roundtable Global Black Economic Forum

Also on Friday, BWR, in partnership with the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable, and Oxfam America will Co-Host the 3rd Annual "Policy & Power: A New Era For Black Women" Symposium, where President Campbell will serve as a panelist on The Fight for our Lives: Democracy, Health, Wealth and the Planet. The symposium will bring together thought leaders, organizers, and policymakers from across the nation, with a focus on centering Black women at the intersection of economic security, health, and the environment. During the symposium, Campbell will be honored as a 2023 Champion of Equality Award Recipient. The event will take place on Friday, June 30th, at 8:45 AM, the DoubleTree Hotel in New Orleans, LA.

About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). The NCBCP is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation "dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America." The Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls' empowerment arm of the NCBCP. At the forefront of championing just and equitable public policy on behalf of Black women, BWR promotes their health and wellness, economic security & prosperity, education and global empowerment as key elements for success. To learn more about the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, visit www.ncbcp.org .

For more information, please follow the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation on Twitter at @ncbcp or @ncbcp_bwr, Instagram at @thenationalcoalition, or Facebook at National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

CONTACT:

Tyrice Johnson at (205) 643-4755

[email protected]

Angelo Greco at (917) 499-2688

[email protected]

Lon Walls at (301) 996-1669

[email protected]

SOURCE NCBCP