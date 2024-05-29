Melanie O'Mea-Smith Joins Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services

May 29, 2024, 06:17 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie O'Mea-Smith has joined Wayfinder Family Services as vice president of visual impairment/intellectual and developmental disabilities services. In her role, O'Mea-Smith will oversee:

In her role, O’Mea-Smith will oversee Wayfinder's comprehensive programs for children, youth and adults with visual impairment, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're excited to welcome Melanie to our leadership team. Her expertise, empathetic leadership style and commitment to our community will enrich Wayfinder's versatile programs for children, youth and adults," said Wayfinder president and chief operating officer Jay Allen.

A licensed occupational therapist, O'Mea-Smith has over 17 years of experience working with adults and children with disabilities, including blind rehabilitation services and serving as an orientation and mobility specialist. She was previously a regional director of business development for Kindred Rehabilitation Services, as well as vice president of 365 Glacier Payments. 

"I have always had a passion for teaching and learning from others. There is an unparalleled sense of fulfillment that comes from witnessing someone achieve their goals and pursue their dreams," said O'Mea-Smith. "I am thrilled to be able to contribute to the mission of Wayfinder, where I can continue to support individuals in reaching their full potential and realizing their aspirations."

O'Mea-Smith received her bachelor's degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations from San Diego State University. She also holds a master's degree in special education with an emphasis in orientation and mobility from California State University, Los Angeles and a master's degree in occupational therapy from Colorado State University.

About Wayfinder Family Services
Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

