Melanie Palm, MD Brings Cutting-Edge Noninvasive Body & Facial Contouring Expertise to San Diego

Art of Skin MD Expands Lifting, Muscle Toning & Fat Reduction Offerings

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Skin MD, a leading San Diego medical and cosmetic dermatology practice founded by Melanie Palm, MD, MBA, has expanded its noninvasive body and facial contouring offerings to include cutting-edge lifting, muscle toning and fat reduction treatments, including EMSCULPT NEO, EMFACE, CoolSculpting, and more. The addition of this specialty is part of Dr. Palm's strategy to expand Art of Skin MD's practice in the San Diego area.

"Providing our patients with access to cutting-edge, noninvasive dermatology and body contouring solutions has always been at the forefront of our practice," says Dr. Palm, a nationally recognized board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. "By continuing to invest in the best medical equipment, staff, and training, we're making good on our promise to provide our patients with natural and desirable results in a safe and inviting environment."

Backed by 7 clinical studies that demonstrate 30% fat loss and 25% muscle gain, EMSCULPT NEO is FDA-cleared for fat reduction and muscle toning in the abdomen area, buttocks, thighs, arms, and calves. A newer device, EMFACE, uses high intensity focused electrical stimulation and radiofrequency to tone cheek and forehead muscles to improve brow position and jawline definition. As a medical advisor, clinical investigator, and consultant for BTL Aesthetics, creator of the EMSCULPT series, Dr. Palm was one of the few elite physicians nationwide to unveil these body contouring offerings in the nation. She recently lectured at BTL's Global EMFACE symposium, where she shared her in-depth expertise to 900+ healthcare providers.

Art of Skin MD also offers CoolSculpting – also known as fat freezing or cryolipolysis – the only FDA-cleared controlled cooling device used to target, treat and eliminate unwanted fat without surgery or downtime. The treatment targets areas of fat resistant to change with diet and exercise.

To further amplify Art of Skin MD's facial and body contouring expertise, Dr. Palm also expanded her staff to include Kristi Cashman, a medical assistant and body contouring specialist with over 20 years of experience working alongside internationally renowned physicians in San Diego and Beverly Hills. Kristi also serves as a member of the Allergan Medical Institute's Coolsculpting Training Facility, where she educates other providers on cryolipolysis best practices.

To learn more about Art of Skin MD, visit www.artofskinmd.com.

