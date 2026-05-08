LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly welcomes Melanie Siewert, Chief Marketing Officer at LHH, into its distinguished community of influential women leaders. A seasoned global marketing executive, Siewert brings more than 20 years of experience transforming brands, building high-performing teams, and driving measurable growth across both B2B and B2C industries.

Melanie Siewert, Chief Marketing Officer at LHH, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

As Chief Marketing Officer of LHH, Siewert leads global marketing strategy across brand, demand generation, and customer experience. She plays a critical role in aligning marketing with business objectives and fostering strong collaboration with sales to enhance organizational performance and accelerate growth. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping a modern, customer-centric brand and building a marketing function designed to deliver consistent, high-impact results across a complex global enterprise.

Throughout her career, Siewert has held senior leadership roles at prominent organizations including Truist Financial, Worldpay, Equifax, Whirlpool Corporation, and JPMorgan Chase. She is widely recognized for guiding enterprise brand strategy, leading complex mergers, scaling marketing operations, and delivering measurable gains in pipeline, revenue, and digital adoption.

Siewert's expertise spans marketing strategy, customer engagement, brand development, sales enablement, and cross-functional leadership. Known for her empowering leadership style and strategic vision, she consistently builds high-performing teams that drive sustainable business growth while fostering collaboration and innovation.

Her accomplishments include:

Leading global marketing strategy for LHH, integrating brand, demand generation, and customer experience to drive business performance.

Guiding enterprise brand transformations and go-to-market strategies across multiple global organizations.

Driving measurable growth in pipeline, revenue, and digital engagement through data-driven marketing initiatives.

Leading marketing efforts through complex mergers and organizational transformations.

Serving as a two-time board chair and lifetime member of Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals.

Recognized as a Top Woman in Marketing by PRWeek.

"Melanie's ability to translate complex market dynamics into clear, impactful strategies, combined with her commitment to building strong, collaborative teams, makes her an exceptional addition to EWA," said Larraine Segil. "Her leadership and results-driven approach align seamlessly with the values of our sisterhood."

Melanie shared "I'm honored to be part of the Exceptional Women's Alliance and look forward to learning from the incredible women leaders who are dedicated to lifting other women and impacting the world at large."

Siewert now joins a powerful and growing community of C-suite and board-level women leaders across disciplines who share a common goal: to support one another through confidential, life-long mentoring relationships and to enrich both their professional and personal lives.

About Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance