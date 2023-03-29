Melanin-Media, and The Motivated Mom Partners with Beaches Ocho Rios Resorts and The Sandals Foundation to Support Moms Making a Difference at the 2023 PhilMOMthropy Conference

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural PhilMOMthropy Conference is unlike any other event in the philanthropy sector! The event, which takes place at Beaches Resort in Ochos Rios, Jamaica, brings together women passionate about giving back to their communities through philanthropic leadership, advancement, and advocacy. In addition, attendees will receive educational content on governance, fundraising, skill building, and community impact with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and peer partners.

2023 PhilMOMtrophy Conference

The PhilMOMthropy mission is to increase the impact of non-government organizational (NGO) advocacy, fundraising, and influencer impact for moms and women of color. Providing opportunities for sector leaders and regional and national non-profit organizations to learn together and strengthen their fundraising, influencer, and advocacy work. Enabling women of color to build and sustain a collective approach toward work at their communities' local, state, and federal levels.

Attendees and their families will partner on four community initiatives with the Sandals Foundation. The first project is to paint and provide renovations and a technology lab for pre-K and kindergarten students at a local school. The second project focuses on helping residents build a community garden while providing education on how to sustain and monetize the garden for sustainable economic impact. The third community event is a reading road trip where volunteers will provide themed books and all school supplies in a backpack to children ages 3-6. The final initiative will donate laptops to high school students in need.

According to The Motivated Mom, LaToyia Dennis, CEO of Melanin-Media and Founder of PhilMOMthropy, "Women of Color are the most influential and essential workers for grassroots movements and non-profit leadership. Yet, they tend to receive the least funding. The PhilMOMthropy movement celebrates motherhood and social good while helping these women develop strategies to obtain capital to fund their non-profit organizations. It supports moms as they give back to their communities through leadership, community engagement, and meaningful partnerships to create long-term sustainable impact. Our collaboration with Beaches Resorts and the Sandals Foundation enables us to provide a fun and unique educational experience to women in philanthropy and their families while giving back to the residents of Ocho Rios."

"We are thrilled to support Melanin-Media in providing an engaging and memorable experience for women making a difference in their communities in the United States! We are honored that these women and their families will support the work of the Sandals Foundation. We share a common belief that the action of inspiring hope is a force that can move mountains! This collaboration will make a real difference in improving the educational infrastructure for students in Ocho Rios. Not only will the projects enhance traditional and digital literacy levels, but the investment in a community garden will strengthen the area's food security – a key focus of the Sandals Foundation this year across the Caribbean," says Public Relations Manager of Sandals Foundation, Patrice Gilpin.

Confirmed speakers to date include Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, Esq., SHRM-SCP, CEO of Dress for Success, Dr. Que English, Director for Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Froswsa' Booker-Drew, Founder, Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation and President, Soulstice Consultancy.

To register for the conference, go to: https://www.melanin-media.com/events

For donation, sponsorship and media inquiries, contact: Cultural Solutions Group at (973)775-9059 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

