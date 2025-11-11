Melanoma Emerging as Growing Threat to U.S. Veterans Warns Melanoma Research Alliance

Military personnel and veterans face higher melanoma risk than civilians

MRA highlights need for prevention and restored research funding amid rising rates

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation honors the service and sacrifice of America's veterans, the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) — the world's largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research — is shining a light on an overlooked health crisis: the rapidly rising rates of melanoma among U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is already one of the five most common cancers among veterans and is projected to become the second most common by 2040. Veterans face nearly an 18% higher chance of being diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma and a 13% higher chance with Stage 4 compared to civilians.

A 2023 Department of Defense study found that Aircrew have an 87% higher rate of melanoma than civilians due to increased exposure to cosmic radiation and UV reflection at altitude. In 2025 alone, an estimated 8,430 Americans will die from melanoma, a largely preventable disease when detected early.

"Melanoma can end a military career and devastate families, but it's preventable," said Dr. Marc Hurlbert, MRA Chief Executive Officer. "Research supported through the Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) has been instrumental in advancing new prevention and treatment strategies. That funding must be restored to protect the health and readiness of those who serve."

Military service often involves prolonged outdoor training, deployment in reflective environments like sand and sea, and limited access to sunscreen or shade, all of which increase UV exposure. Veterans are also more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are poorer.

MRA is working with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Administration (VA) on a landmark research initiative to better understand melanoma's impact on military populations and develop interventions that improve prevention, early detection, and treatment outcomes.

Call to Action:

The Melanoma Research Alliance urges:

Renewed and restored melanoma research funding within the CDMRP to accelerate life-saving research

to accelerate life-saving research Routine dermatologic screenings for all active-duty service members and veterans

for all active-duty service members and veterans Sun-safety education and protective gear across all branches of the Armed Forces

"Our military and veterans have answered the highest calling to protect the United States," added Hurlbert. "It's our duty to ensure they are protected from cancer risks like melanoma."

