Melanoma Market to Witness Promising Growth, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies To Watch - IO Biotech, Merck, Eisai, Regeneron, Genentech, Seagen, Amgen, Astellas, Galectin, MedImmune, Aivita, Linnaeus, Checkmate, OnKure

The dynamics of the melanoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, and incremental healthcare spending across the world along with the launch of several emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Melanoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices including the major advancements in immunomodulatory and targeted therapies, melanoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Melanoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the melanoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the SEER estimates, 106,110 new cases of melanoma were observed in 2021. More than half of the new cases occur in patients with 60+ years of age, and it is expected to rise by 2032.

Leading melanoma companies such as IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure ( Beijing ) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, iOx Therapeutics, Portage Biotech, ModernaTX, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Sapience Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Cantargia AB, Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Aura Biosciences, F-star Therapeutics, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Xencor, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and others are developing novel melanoma drugs that can be available in the melanoma market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for melanoma treatment include IO102-IO103, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lifileucel (LN-144), BO-112 with Pembrolizumab, LNS8801, SB11285, TBX-3400, CA-4948, AV-MEL-1, Atezolizumab, BVD-523, T-Vec, CMP-001, Pudexacianinium chloride, GR-MD-02, YH003, MGN1703, UV1, SGN-BB228, MEDI0562, OKI-179 + binimetinib, SX-682, ANV419, rSIFN-co, IMM60, Talimogene laherparepvec, mRNA-4157, NKTR-214, RO7198457, ST316, BNT111, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, PV-10, CAN04, TBio-4101, AU-011, SB 11285, DAY101, KIN-2787, XmAb®808, HFB200603, and others.

and others. In May 2023 , the FDA has given the tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) medication lifileucel (LN-144) a priority review for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma who progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and targeted therapy.

the FDA has given the tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) medication lifileucel (LN-144) a priority review for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma who progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy and targeted therapy. In May 2023 , Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced promising findings from three independent cohorts assessing an experimental combination of LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) in individuals with advanced melanoma were presented.

announced promising findings from three independent cohorts assessing an experimental combination of LAG-3 inhibitor fianlimab and PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) in individuals with advanced melanoma were presented. In April 2023 , IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a precision medicine oncology business dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted therapies, released additional interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the combination of darovasertib and crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).

a precision medicine oncology business dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted therapies, released additional interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the combination of darovasertib and crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM). In March 2023 , the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's supplementary Biologics Licence Application for nivolumab (Opdivo) as an adjuvant treatment for individuals with fully resected stage 2B or 2C melanoma.

the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's supplementary Biologics Licence Application for nivolumab (Opdivo) as an adjuvant treatment for individuals with fully resected stage or 2C melanoma. In August 2022 , Iovance initiated a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the FDA for lifileucel in patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma who progressed on or after prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy, and if BRAF mutation-positive, also prior BRAF or BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy.

Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops from melanin cells in the skin's upper layer or from similar cells present in moles. This type of skin cancer can send roots deep into the skin's layers, and some of these microscopic roots can spread (metastasize), generating new tumor growths in crucial organs. The actual cause of malignant melanoma is unknown. Excessive sun exposure, particularly before puberty, and living in places where the sun is stronger increase the chance of acquiring skin cancer. A faulty gene known as CDK4 has been identified and may be linked to an increased risk of familial malignant melanoma.

Melanoma Diagnosis

Early identification and recognition of skin cancer are critical. Recognizing the early warning symptoms of melanoma and performing regular self-examinations of the skin can help detect melanoma when it is more treatable. Doctors employ a variety of tests to detect or diagnose cancer. A physical exam and a biopsy are included in the initial evaluation. Depending on the results of the assessment, imaging tests are performed to determine if cancer has spread to another part of the body from where it began, such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET) or PET-CT scan.

Melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The melanoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current melanoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and patient prevalent forecasts and models by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The melanoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Melanoma Incident Cases

Melanoma Type-specific Cases

Melanoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

Melanoma Mutation-specific (BRAF, MEK) Incident Cases

Melanoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Total Melanoma Treated Cases

Melanoma Treatment Market

Melanoma treatment focuses on extending survival, removing cancer, decreasing or preventing the growth of known metastases, and treating symptomatic or dangerous disease sites to provide comfort. Melanoma treatment options include immunotherapy, targeted therapy, intralesional therapy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Surgery, on the other hand, is considered an option in some cases.

Yervoy (ipilimumab), which was approved by the FDA in 2011 for patients with stage IV melanoma, was the first checkpoint blockade medication that helped decrease many tumors significantly and lengthen patients' lives. Ipilimumab inhibits CTLA-4, a protein on T cells that acts as a "brake" to control immune system activation. By inhibiting CTLA-4, T lymphocytes are able to attack and kill tumors. Ipilimumab inhibits CTLA-4, a protein on T cells that acts as a "brake" to control immune system activation. By inhibiting CTLA-4, T lymphocytes are able to attack and kill tumors.

While there are more melanoma treatment options available now than ever before, there are even more new techniques being investigated. Researchers are hard at work optimizing therapy combinations and tactics to improve outcomes, building on today's significant forward momentum in understanding and treating melanoma. Advanced melanoma may one day be turned from a fatal disease to a chronic, treatable, and possibly curable condition.

Key Melanoma Therapies and Companies

IO102-IO103: IO Biotech

LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Merck Sharp & Dohme/Eisai

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Lifileucel (LN-144): Iovance Biotherapeutics

BO-112 with Pembrolizumab: Highlight Therapeutics

LNS8801: Linnaeus Therapeutics

SB11285: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

TBX-3400: Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc.

CA-4948: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

AV-MEL-1: Aivita Biomedical, Inc.

Atezolizumab: Genentech, Inc.

BVD-523: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc

T-Vec: Amgen

CMP-001: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Pudexacianinium chloride: Astellas Pharma Inc

GR-MD-02: Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

YH003: Eucure ( Beijing ) Biopharma Co., Ltd

) Biopharma Co., Ltd MGN1703: Mologen AG

UV1: Ultimovacs ASA

SGN-BB228: Seagen Inc.

MEDI0562: MedImmune LLC

OKI-179 + binimetinib: OnKure, Inc.

SX-682: Syntrix Biosystems, Inc.

ANV419: Anaveon AG

Melanoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the melanoma market are expected to change in the coming years. Drug combination therapy may result in more effective disease control. The efficacy of available medication classes, either as monotherapy or in combination, is propelling melanoma market expansion. Moreover, the introduction of innovative medications for neo-adjuvant therapy and the class of new therapeutic drugs to treat melanoma and the market will provide melanoma sufferers hope as a therapeutic option and may have a significant positive influence on the melanoma market.

Furthermore, a better and more precise understanding of melanoma's etiology is likely to dramatically improve treatment regimens and the development of innovative therapies. As a result, various companies have begun to concentrate on the creation of novel therapeutic solutions. The melanoma market is predicted to increase favorably in the next years as a result of currently prescribed drugs as well as the debut of different emerging remedies.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the melanoma market. Patients are frequently misdiagnosed or have a delayed diagnosis of melanoma, highlighting the lack of robust diagnostic procedures. Melanoma is connected with a number of comorbidities and risk factors, including skin necrosis, discomfort on the skin sore, and lymphoedema, a condition in which the patient's lymph nodes rupture and fluid accumulates in the limbs. Moreover, the melanoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Melanoma Companies IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, iOx Therapeutics, Portage Biotech, ModernaTX, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Sapience Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Cantargia AB, Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Aura Biosciences, F-star Therapeutics, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Xencor, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, and others Key Melanoma Therapies IO102-IO103, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lifileucel (LN-144), BO-112 with Pembrolizumab, LNS8801, SB11285, TBX-3400, CA-4948, AV-MEL-1, Atezolizumab, BVD-523, T-Vec, CMP-001, Pudexacianinium chloride, GR-MD-02, YH003, MGN1703, UV1, SGN-BB228, MEDI0562, OKI-179 + binimetinib, SX-682, ANV419, rSIFN-co, IMM60, Talimogene laherparepvec, mRNA-4157, NKTR-214, RO7198457, ST316, BNT111, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, PV-10, CAN04, TBio-4101, AU-011, SB 11285, DAY101, KIN-2787, XmAb®808, HFB200603, and others

Scope of the Melanoma Market Report

Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Melanoma current marketed and emerging therapies Melanoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Melanoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Melanoma Drugs Melanoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Melanoma Market Key Insights 2. Melanoma Market Report Introduction 3. Melanoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Melanoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Melanoma Treatment and Management 7. Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Melanoma Marketed Drugs 10. Melanoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Melanoma Market Analysis 12. Melanoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

