Melatonin-Free SleepCalm Kids Liquid Doses Now Available at Select Walmart Stores

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet dreams are just a squeeze away for the littlest members of the family with SleepCalm Kids liquid doses now appearing on shelves at select Walmarts across the country. Manufactured by Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, SleepCalm Kids provides calming relief for occasional sleeplessness, restless sleep, intermittent awakening, irritability, nightmares, and night terrors.*

SleepCalm Kids uses a blend of non-GMO plant-based and other pure active ingredients that help restore a healthy sleep pattern disturbed by upsets, excitement, and schedule changes. As a liquid sleep aid, there are no chalky tablets to chew, no pills to swallow, and no sugar, artificial sweeteners, or flavorings. Simply squeeze the small, pre-measured dose into a child's mouth before bed or anytime during the night for calming relief.

"As any parent knows, getting kids to sleep is often more complicated than simply putting them to bed," says Dr. Payam Hakimi, a board-certified family physician. "The gentle action of a homeopathic medicine like SleepCalm Kids makes them ideal for use in children because it doesn't flood their system with a powerful hormone like melatonin or knock them out with sedatives. It helps their body rebalance its sleep-wake cycle and produces healthy sleep."

According to Dr. Hakimi, safety is a big advantage as SleepCalm Kids has a very low risk of side effects like dizziness, headaches or nausea and no known interactions with other medications.

"There is no danger of dependency and it's free of many of the side effects that often come with melatonin or other over-the-counter sleep aids," he says adding that as a homeopathic medicine, SleepCalm Kids has the advantage of not "masking symptoms" that could be a sign that something more serious is happening, which helps parents stay in touch with their child's physical and psychological needs.

The SleepCalm line also includes meltaway tablets and pellets for ages 12 and up and meltaway pellets for ages 3 and up. SleepCalm Kids liquid doses are available over the counter in a box of 15 liquid doses at select Walmart stores for $10.58. For more information or store locations, visit BoironUSA.com, or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email [email protected].

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

SOURCE Boiron USA

