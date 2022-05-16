Melatonin Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Pharmaceutical-Grade Melatonin Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Melatonin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the melatonin market by Product (Pharmaceutical grade melatonin and Food grade melatonin) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The melatonin market share growth in the pharmaceutical-grade melatonin segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical-grade melatonin is widely available in the form of capsules, tablets, and others. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of sleep disorders and the easy accessibility to melatonin products using physicians' prescriptions have propelled the growth of this market segment. Moreover, pharmaceutical-grade melatonin products provide quick results when compared with other products or alternatives. These factors of the pharmaceutical-grade melatonin products will drive the melatonin market growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Melatonin Market: Increase in human life expectancy and the number of working hours to drive growth

The increase in human life expectancy and the number of working hours is one of the key drivers supporting the melatonin market growth. Many countries are raising the age of retirement to reduce the escalating cost of pensions and healthcare for retired people. Many people experience stress during a normal working week, and it is a major cause of burnout and depression. Urban lifestyles have become hectic, which has led to a decline in the consumption of home-cooked meals. Due to the lack of time, people prefer to buy pre-prepared foods from fast-food stores, restaurant take-outs, or supermarket take-outs. Increased stress levels can raise blood pressure, resulting in faster heartbeats and the narrowing of the blood vessels. To relieve stress, patients use products such as foam pressure-relief mattresses and special pillows for uninterrupted sleep and healthy life. The global melatonin market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising stress and anxiety levels among individuals, which is prompting the need for sleeping aids in the future.

Melatonin Market: Rise in the geriatric population is a major trend to fuel the market

The rise in the geriatric population is one of the key melatonin market trends contributing to market growth. The life expectancy of people has increased due to advances in healthcare standards and the presence of sophisticated treatment options, which have resulted in the growth of the geriatric population. Over 50% of all adults aged 65 years and above have some form of chronic sleep-related problems, which include trouble staying asleep, an insufficient amount of sleep at night, and difficulty falling asleep. The prevalence of sleep disorders is higher in the geriatric population due to the increased fat deposits in the para-pharyngeal area of the head and neck, which results in the lengthening of the soft palate and leads to structural changes around the pharynx. Due to the growing geriatric population worldwide, the prevalence and incidence of sleep disorders, including sleep apnea, will increase substantially, which will spur the demand for melatonin in the global market.

To know about other drivers & trends along with challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Melatonin Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The marine pharmaceuticals market size is predicted to surge by USD 1.56 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

size is predicted to surge by from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.73%. The human vaccine market size is expected to be valued at USD 20.37 billion by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

Melatonin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.49 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.4 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Biotics Research Corp., BYHEALTH Co. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jamieson Wellness Inc., Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food grade melatonin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food grade melatonin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Biotics Research Corp.

Exhibit 89: Biotics Research Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Biotics Research Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Biotics Research Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 BYHEALTH Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: BYHEALTH Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: BYHEALTH Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: BYHEALTH Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 95: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Exhibit 103: Jamieson Wellness Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Jamieson Wellness Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Jamieson Wellness Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Jamieson Wellness Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Jamieson Wellness Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Natrol LLC

Exhibit 108: Natrol LLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Natrol LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Natrol LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 111: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 114: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 116: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio