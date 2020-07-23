Melax Technologies, Inc. Announces Ability to Extract COVID-19 Data from Textual Documents

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melax Technologies, Inc. recently announced the addition of a COVID-19 symptom extractor to its award-winning natural language processing (NLP) software. The CLAMP toolkit (Clinical Language Annotation, Modeling, and Processing) uses state-of-the-art machine learning methods coupled with extensive clinical knowledge to perform NLP that transforms textual notes and clinical records into actionable data for clinicians and researchers.

Dr. Yaoyun Zhang, Director of NLP Research for Melax noted, "As COVID-19 continues to evolve, tracking acute and chronic health indicators is vital. Our software technology, proven by the continual success of our clients, now offers the ability to process heterogeneous clinical data of COVID-19 patients and suspected cases, pulling valuable information from textual documents for healthcare systems to develop tracing, tracking and care protocols."

Dr. Zhang went on to say the COVID-19 Pipeline is the latest example of how NLP is transforming the way in which medical care is defined and practiced. Melax Technologies has helped clients develop NLP solutions for computer-assisted coding, predictive modeling, quality measurement, precision medicine, and more.

The company's featured product, the CLAMP toolkit, was developed based on over ten years of award-winning clinical NLP innovations by Dr. Hua Xu's team at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. CLAMP is currently used by hundreds of health systems and HIT companies. The software is highly configurable as demonstrated by use cases, webinars and free demos Melax Technologies offers.

Additional information about Melax Technologies, the CLAMP toolkit, and the CLAMP Pipeline for COVID-19 is available on the company website, https://melaxtech.com/ and https://clamp.uth.edu/covid/nlp.php.

