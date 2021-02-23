Melax Technologies, Inc., Launches Turn Key LANN Software for Text Annotation

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melax Technologies recently announced the release of LANN, a text annotation, natural language processing (NLP) product for AI-assisted, team-based projects. Based on award-winning NLP and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Melax Tech's text annotation capabilities combine automated machine learning workflows with client input to create high-quality annotated datasets.

Developed by a team led by Dr. Yaoyun Zhang, Director of NLP Research, LANN is proven in multiple use cases in the medical field, including phenotyping algorithms, clinical chart review, and drug repurposing. LANN was developed to assist users to comb through professional journals and literature to develop a myriad of projects, within the life sciences and across commercial and academic disciplines.

Andre Pontin, Interim CEO of Melax Technologies, noted, "LANN saves teams time by quickly scanning and annotating a range of file types, so users can act on data insight while saving time and resources." Mr. Pontin went on to say, "LANN provides a much needed turn key text annotation tool to a range of different industries." He also noted that LANN is offered as a cloud-based or on-premise application.

LANN's state of the art functionality supports client projects by providing a rich array of team-based communication and sophisticated quality control tools. This allows teams to review results and make adjustments that result in superior annotation outcome. The resulting datasets provide excellent performance including use in downstream artificial intelligence or machine-learning applications.

Standard and enterprise versions allow commercial and large-scale entities to build large-team projects, programs and custom solutions. With flexible pricing options, Melax Tech provides clients with the advantage to grow research projects over time affordably. Melax Technologies also announced that LANN is available at no cost for educational projects.

Melax's flagship product CLAMP, the Clinical Language, Annotation, Modeling and Processing toolkit, was developed by a team with more than 20 years' of award winning clinical NLP experience. CLAMP enables recognition and automatic encoding of clinical information in narrative patient reports. Company founder Dr. Hua Xu's team launched Melax Technologies, Inc. in 2017; more than 500 organizations use the technology today. LANN can be used as a stand-alone product or in conjunction with the CLAMP toolkit.

Information about Melax Technologies' LANN product is available on the company website .

