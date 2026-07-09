Melbourne Coach opens enrollment for step-by-step Financial Independence Program

Shylendra Zalke, Financial Freedom Coach and Founder of Financial Freedom GPS, opened enrollment in July 2026 for a structured coaching program that guides working professionals through stock market investing, property strategy, and passive income planning.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Freedom GPS, a wealth-building coaching program based in Melbourne, Australia, opens enrollment in July 2026, with the next cohort beginning shortly after. The program is led by Shylendra Zalke, a Financial Freedom Coach, CPA Australia member, and Chartered Accountant with nearly 20 years of corporate finance experience.

Shylendra Zalke

Many working professionals in their 30s, 40s, and 50s carry savings and steady income but struggle to act on them. Questions around stock market investing, property decisions, starting new business for passive income, and where to start create a cycle of overthinking that delays wealth-building. Financial Freedom GPS addresses that gap directly.

The program helps participants identify their Financial Freedom Number, build confidence with investing, and develop practical strategies across stock market investing, property, and passive income planning. The approach combines financial education, mindset coaching, accountability, and simple execution frameworks designed to help professionals move from confusion to consistent action.

Financial Freedom GPS is designed for working professionals who want to use their income as a funding engine to build assets and passive income over time. Zalke developed the program drawing on his background as a CPA Australia member, Chartered Accountant, financial coach, and investor, as well as his own financial independence journey which helped him to retire from his corporate career in his 40s.

The program has already reached a broad audience. More than 100 participants have attended Zalke's Financial Freedom and FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) challenges and investing education sessions. More than 100 clients and community members have participated in his coaching and workshops.

Working professionals can book a Financial Freedom GPS discovery call at shylendrazalkecoach.com/book-a-call. A free resource is available at shylendrazalkecoach.com/free-resource, and the financial scorecard tool can be accessed at shylendra-vhau91v9.scoreapp.com.

About Financial Freedom GPS

Financial Freedom GPS is a Melbourne, Australia-based coaching program founded by Shylendra Zalke, a Financial Freedom Coach, CPA Australia member, and Chartered Accountant. The program helps working professionals create a clear, step-by-step path for building assets, passive income, and long-term financial independence through stock market investing, property strategy, financial education, and accountability coaching. More than 100 participants have attended Zalke's challenges, workshops, and investing education sessions.

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SOURCE Financial Freedom GPS