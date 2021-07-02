Melbourne Florist Reveals Symbolic Meaning Behind Popular Flowers

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people are familiar with the famous Shakespeare quote, 'A rose by any other name would smell as sweet' and according to local flower delivery Melbourne business, Amazing Graze Flowers, there is a secret language of flowers, with the meaning behind them holding symbolic value.

Amazing Graze Flowers says just about every sentiment can be expressed through flowers. Furthermore, flowers set the tone for the home or office and the trick is to choose blooms that complement the space, both aesthetically and symbolically.

To ensure the right message is being sent to visitors to the home or office, Amazing Graze Flowers says customers should be aware of the meaning behind the flowers they choose. Some flowers hold a dark meaning, like black roses, which symbolise death. For this reason, it's not recommended these flowers be placed front and centre in a business reception.

The meaning behind some blooms is pretty self-explanatory, says Amazing Graze Flowers. The sunflower, for example, is universally recognised as a 'happy' flower and will instantly lift the mood in any room. Tulips are another cheerful flower, while peonies are linked to romance and marriage, which is why they are so often seen at weddings.

Certain blooms get their meaning from their name says Amazing Graze Flowers. The Protea got its name from the Ancient Greeks, with legend saying this flower was named for Proteus, son of the sea god Poseidon. Proteus knew all things past, present and future and people sought him for his gift, so he would shift into many different forms to avoid them. Thus, the Protea is a symbol of diversity and strength.

Amazing Graze Flowers says colours also hold significance and can change the meaning behind the flower entirely. Yellow roses for instance, represent joy and friendship, while it probably comes as no surprise that red roses are the most romantic flower of all, symbolising love and desire.

Similarly, as Amazing Graze Flowers points out, lilies hold different significance, depending on the colour. The white lily is often used in funerals, but it doesn't represent death, rather it signifies purity and innocence. Pink Lilies stand for prosperity and red embodies passion.

Offering same day flower delivery in Melbourne, the team at Amazing Graze Flowers can help customers determine which arrangement is right for the home or office.

