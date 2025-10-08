Melbourne Personal Injury Attorneys Secure $2.5 Million Judgment for Catastrophically Injured Client

Douglas R. Beam, P.A. Obtains Multi-Million Dollar Recovery After Defendants Ignored Legal Proceedings

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Florida personal injury law firm Douglas R. Beam, P.A., has secured a $2.5 million judgment for client, W.A., who suffered catastrophic spinal injuries and traumatic brain injury when a horse-drawn carriage was negligently pushed down a trailer ramp, crushing him underneath.

Doug Beam Riley, Cathy and Doug Beam

The incident involved a September 2019 workplace accident that left W.A. with permanent disabilities. The defendants, an individual and a corporation were held jointly and severally liable when the individual pushed the heavy carriage down a ramp without warning, causing it to crash into W.A. and roll over him.

"This case demonstrates that when businesses and individuals fail to prioritize safety, they will be held accountable for the devastating consequences," said Douglas R. Beam, the founder of Douglas R. Beam P.A. who has represented personal injury victims in Florida and throughout the United States for over three decades. "Our client was forever changed by reckless conduct."

Court records show W.A. suffered burst fractures in his thoracic and lumbar spine, traumatic brain injury, and chronic pain requiring kyphoplasty surgery and ongoing medical treatment. The injuries caused permanent physical limitations and forced him to abandon his motorcycle restoration hobby.

"This case required extensive legal research to hold both the business and individual owner accountable," explained Riley H. Beam, trial lawyer at Douglas R. Beam, P.A. "We proved both defendants were negligent in failing to provide adequate safety measures and proper supervision for this dangerous task."

"This judgment sends a strong message about safety protocols," added Douglas R. Beam. "Businesses asking anyone to handle heavy equipment must implement proper safety measures or face significant liability."

