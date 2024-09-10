Melco International Introduces the Melco SUMMIT: The Future of Embroidery Technology

Experience Unmatched Ease of Use and Efficiency with the World's Most User-Friendly Commercial Embroidery Machine at Printing United 2024

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melco International, a global leader in commercial embroidery technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Melco SUMMIT, the most advanced and easiest-to-use commercial embroidery machine on the market. This groundbreaking machine will make its debut at Printing United 2024, offering attendees the first look at a product designed to revolutionize the embroidery industry.

The Melco SUMMIT is engineered for peak performance, boasting an industry-leading stitch speed of 1500 stitches per minute and a fast color change motor, drastically reducing production time for complex, multi-colored designs. With its durable construction and 16 needles, the Melco SUMMIT is designed to meet the demanding needs of commercial embroidery businesses while providing unrivaled precision and efficiency.

"Our goal with the Melco SUMMIT was to create a machine that not only meets the demands of today's embroidery professionals but also anticipates the future of the industry," says Dale Sanders, CEO of Melco International. "The Melco SUMMIT's advanced features and intelligent design make it the ultimate tool for businesses looking to maximize productivity and deliver top-tier results."

The Melco SUMMIT is part of Melco's broader vision of creating the world's first intelligent commercial embroidery system. With features like Acti-Feed™ automatic thread tensioning, laser alignment, and a built-in barcode scanner, the SUMMIT offers an intuitive and streamlined workflow that minimizes manual intervention and maximizes output. The machine's 10.1" full HD touch screen provides an easy-to-use interface that gives operators complete control while ensuring accuracy and consistency across every project.

In addition to the hardware, Melco's intelligent software solutions interconnect, complement, and enhance the SUMMIT's capabilities, offering the user a seamlessly integrated embroidery production and fulfillment system. The integration with Melco DesignShop and cloud-based Fusion and EFS software services allows for seamless design creation, real-time previews, and effortless file management. The proprietary OFM file format simplifies the production process, enabling operators to load designs directly onto the machine via barcode scanning, further boosting efficiency and reducing the potential for errors.

Attendees of Printing United 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, from September 10-12, will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the Melco SUMMIT in action and experience firsthand the next generation of embroidery technology. Melco's team of experts will be on-site to provide demonstrations and answer any questions about the machine's capabilities and how it can transform embroidery businesses.

About Melco International, LLC

Melco International, LLC. is an embroidery technology and direct sales organization, focused on the development of hi-tech commercial embroidery machines and software. Founded in 1972, Melco was one of the first to develop computerized embroidery technology. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 apparel manufacturers to small independent businesses, Melco's machines are sold to entrepreneurs, businesses, enterprises, and embroidery production facilities of all types, all over the world. While based in the United States and headquartered just North of Denver, Colorado, Melco is also an international organization with distribution and training centers in dozens of countries. You can follow Melco on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MelcoInternational, Instagram: @melcousa and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/melco-embroidery-systems. To learn more about Melco, visit www.melco.com.

