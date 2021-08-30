MELD Advertising Unveils New Brand, Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MELD Advertising, a leading full-service marketing agency, has announced the launch of its new branding, complete with a new logo and a refresh of its website.

"We have grown so quickly and we've been working so hard for our clients' brands that we realized we'd been neglecting our own," said Derek Wood, MELD's Founder and Executive Creative Director. "We're excited to unveil our new branding because it better reflects who we are as an agency and the value we bring to the table."

The updated website has been introduced at meldadvertising.com and reflects the new brand identity, showcases MELD's work for its clients, details the agency's capabilities, and more. The new logo, which can be seen throughout the new website, has a more colorful design that conveys a warmer, more confident tone.

As part of the brand refresh, MELD also has an updated value proposition: Inspiring trust by ensuring your success.

"To me, the new value proposition was one of the most important aspects of the refresh," said Wood. "One of the biggest things that sets us apart from other agencies is the relationships we have with our clients. I don't think it's a coincidence that most of our new business comes from client referrals. It means we've earned their trust and proves that MELD succeeds when we help our clients succeed. And the new value proposition conveys that."

About MELD

MELD was built on a solid foundation – focusing on humanity, transparency, and strong ethics. From there, talent from every type of advertising agency was brought in. As everyone is given a voice, clients get the best of everyone. MELD is composed of seasoned professionals from every discipline, offering proven expertise in creative and content; strategy, technology and analytics; engagement and influence; and media.

To see the new MELD brand, visit meldadvertising.com .

