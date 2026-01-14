Meld Raises $7 Million Strategic Round to Accelerate Global Network Expansion

Strategic investment set to scale the largest network for accessing digital assets and stablecoins, connecting over 150 fiat currencies with crypto

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meld, the largest network for accessing digital assets and stablecoins, today announced the close of a $7 million strategic funding round led by Lightspeed Faction, with participation from F-Prime, Yolo Investments, and Scytale Digital. This financing advances Meld's mission to enable stablecoin driven use cases and will accelerate the company's go-to-market efforts, expansion of the Meld Network, and continued development of customer success and operational support capabilities.

"Stablecoins are becoming the rails for global commerce, but accessing them remains unnecessarily complex for developers and end users alike," said Pankaj Bengani, Founder & CEO of Meld. "This strategic funding allows us to expand the Meld Network and make digital assets as accessible as traditional payment methods, while enabling product managers and developers to build the next generation of financial applications."

Meld offers seamless access and conversion between over 150 fiat currencies and any stablecoin or token through an app integration on the Meld Network. By enabling stablecoin-driven use cases like global payouts, remittances, and cross-border trade settlement, Meld provides powerful tools for product managers and developers to deliver pay-out and pay-in use cases in over 180 countries, and across local payment methods, as well as virtual account enabled bank rails.

Additionally, Meld supports onboarding onto native blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana to power trading and investment for crypto-native users. Meld partners with industry innovators, including Uniswap, Phantom and Metamask, to deliver instant, cross-border access that is secure and compliant.

"Meld is solving the fundamental challenge of moving seamlessly between fiat and crypto, which is increasingly essential as stablecoins become a preferred rail in global payments," said Will Leas, Deal Partner at Lightspeed Faction. "We believe Meld has the ability to scale to meet demand from developers and merchants who need simple, compliant access to digital currencies across every major market."

This strategic investment will enable Meld to grow its sales department, expand the network globally, and further develop its customer success infrastructure to support a growing base of clients. With over 50 partners across the world and $15 million raised to date, Meld is positioned to become an essential infrastructure layer connecting traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem.

Meld is the largest network to access digital assets and stablecoins. Through the Meld Network, fintechs, developers, and merchants can convert over 150 fiat currencies and any stablecoin or token within their app. Meld powers global payouts, remittances, cross-border trade settlement, and native blockchain onboarding for trading and investment activity. Product managers and developers trust Meld to drive pay-out and pay-in use cases in over 180 countries and across card, local, and virtual account enabled local bank rails.

