Melfred Borzall Awards Two Scholarships to Children of Employees and Distributors

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melfred Borzall, one of the international leaders in horizontal directional drilling equipment, awarded two students with $2,000 scholarships to the schools of their choice to help with their continuing education.

Candice Joy Corpuz, a student at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), and Jonathan Magana, a student at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, were this year's recipients of the Melfred Borzall Foundation scholarships.

Melfred Borzall shut down the shop to host an ice cream social with the entire company, the students, and their families. The company celebrated the hard-working students with both the scholarships and ice cream from Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab.

Melfred Borzall started the Melfred Borzall Foundation in 2017 to promote education by awarding qualifying children of both distributors and employees of the company scholarships to help advance their education. Since 2017, Melfred Borzall has awarded more than $20,000 to students.

Scholarships are not the only way Melfred Borzall is involved with education and the community. For more than 15 years, Melfred Borzall has been volunteering its time and resources with the local schools, teaching welding to students as well as sponsoring local robotic groups to compete on regional and national levels. Eric Melsheimer, President, also ran for the local Orcutt School Board of Education in 2018. Supporting the next generation of workers and engineers is important to the company, so staying involved in the community is an important part of the company's mission.

Melfred Borzall plans to award four more students this year with $2,000 scholarships.

Melfred Borzall is the HDD Industry's leading manufacturer of directional tooling. Engineering and manufacturing tools for drillers for over seven decades, the company continues to innovate new patented technology and improve upon HDD tooling. With a distributor network covering several continents, Melfred Borzall's reach is ever-expanding.

For more information about this topic, please contact Peter Melsheimer at 800.558.7500 or email at pmelsheimer@melfredborzall.com.

