MelGeek Announces Launch of Mojo84 - Next-Gen Customizable & Programmable Mechanical Keyboard

Superior Gasket Mount | Hot-swappable | Custom Kailh Switches | ∞ RGB Backlighting | Programmable Keys | Wireless | Mac, Win, Linux

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MelGeek, respected makers of innovative computer peripherals, just announced the Kickstarter launch of their latest mechanical keyboard with superior gasket mount, RGB backlighting, and hot-swappable, programmable keys. Mojo84, the ultimate mechanical keyboard is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mojo68/mojo84-see-through-customandprogrammable-mechanical-keyboard

A mechanical keyboard is a must for those that are serious about gaming and work efficiency. Nothing else provides the perfect tactile feedback and smooth, predictable typing experience. Mojo84 has an 84 key layout that represents the latest in mechanical keyboard tech along with special features that boost productivity and enhance the typing experience.

"At Melgeek, we specialize in innovative keyboard designs. Our first-generation mechanical keyboard the Mojo68 was a big hit with keyboard aficionados and its successful Kickstarter campaign earned us many loyal fans worldwide. Now, with that experience behind us along with valuable feedback from our fans, we are proud to announce the launch of our next-generation design. Mojo84 is a new milestone and for those that appreciate the unparalleled look and feel of a mechanical keyboard, it's the perfect choice." CEO MelGeek Layue Guan

Mojo84 adds a Poron switch mat to the original Gasket Mount. The change of design reduces the sound of impact and provides a more satisfying sound when typing. Then the plate is surrounded by silicone, used as a shock absorber, which creates a more comfortable, elastic feel and dampened sound. Hot-Swappable keys allow users to easily swap, upgrade, and mix switches without soldering and with the exclusive APP, KBTools, the keyboard can be customized including function keys, backlighting, and shortcut settings to add extra functions and expand up to 4 FN function keys.

Compatible with Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and Linux, Mojo84 utilizes tri-mode connection including Bluetooth, 2.4G USB Wireless, and Type-C wired connection. It allows pairing with up to 8 devices.

With infinite RGB backlights and custom-made key profiles, Mojo84 is a stunning, productivity-boosting addition to any desk. The Mojo84 see-through, customizable & programmable gasket mount mechanical keyboard is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early adopters: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mojo68/mojo84-see-through-customandprogrammable-mechanical-keyboard

