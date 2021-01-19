Meliá Hotels International Announces Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests for All Guests

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meliá Hotels International has announced that all ten hotels owned and operated in Mexico and the Dominican Republic will offer free, on-site COVID-19 antigen tests for all guests who are required to present documented results prior to entering their country of residence. Launching January 20, 2021, participating hotels include Paradisus Playa Del Carmen, Paradisus Cancun, Paradisus Los Cabos, ME Cabo, Meliá Cozumel, Meliá Puerto Vallarta The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Paradisus Palma Real, Meliá Caribe Beach Resort and Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort.

Offered on reservations of a minimum of three nights, guests will coordinate and schedule a COVID-19 test upon check-in to the hotel. All tests are required to be taken 72 hours prior to departure and same-day results are available. If any guest's country of residence requires a PCR test, the resort will arrange all logistics and coordinate scheduling with local testing sites.

"This is a critical step in the return to normal for the travel industry," said Andre Gerondeau, Chief Operating Officer of Meliá Hotels International. "Guest health and safety remains our top priority and we want to ensure we make this an easy and seamless process for our guests, offering them peace of mind and confidence in their Meliá vacation experience."

Meliá Hotels International has also recently unveiled a free insurance policy with all reservations. The Travel Safe with Meliá insurance policy includes extensive medical coverage and assistance for any unexpected health event, including COVID-19. Coverage includes a complimentary extension of the guest's hotel stay for up to 15 days and assistance for travel companions including displacement and living expenses, or assistance for the travel companions to return home. Additional coverage includes general medical expenses of up to €40,000, dental coverage of up to €300, emergency hospital transfers, dispatch of doctors to hotels and much more. More information on Travel Safe with Meliá can be found here .

Meliá Hotels International is currently operating under a stringent new safety program, the Stay Safe with Meliá program. The company has partnered with Bureau Veritas, a company leader in inspection, certification, and testing, to ensure the Meliá Hotels International system is achieving the highest standards in the management of preventative measures to combat COVID-19 in its hotels worldwide. All 390 hotels around the globe have modified their facilities and redesigned all their processes to reduce direct interaction and maintain hygiene standards and social distancing across each property. These safety measures include temperature checks of all guests upon arrival, special PPE amenities kits with a mask, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel, and strictly enforcing social distancing at restaurants, pools and entertainment activities.

