Melina - Revolutionizing Migraine Relief with a Natural Approach

CAMAS, Wash., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where 40 million Americans suffer silently from migraine, Melina emerges as a beacon of hope, offering a natural, effective tool to this debilitating condition. Founded by Jeremy Watson and Laila Zouaki, UC Berkeley alums and couple who left their tech careers to pursue a mission close to their hearts, Melina is more than just a wellness brand; it's a movement to elevate migraine and brain health awareness, particularly for women.

Laila Zouaki (left) and Jeremy Watson (right), co-founders of Melina, showing their 13-in-1 migraine supplement blend. Melina's flagship product, The Brain Superblend, designed for migraine nutritional support

For over 20 years, Jeremy endured the debilitating effects of cluster headaches, finding little relief in prescription options due to their risky side effects. This personal battle sparked a revelation about the widespread yet underserved nature of migraine, leading the couple to start Melina. Their journey is not just about creating a product but changing the discourse around migraine and providing a voice to those suffering in silence.

Migraine affects 1 in 7 people, leading to over $13 billion annually in lost productivity. Despite being the second leading cause of disability worldwide, it remains one of the least publicly addressed illnesses. "Migraine is more than just a bad headache; it's a serious neurological disease that severely affects everyday life, particularly for women in their prime working years," Laila explains. Migraine doesn't have a known cure yet, so people with migraine look to better manage their symptoms to lead a fulfilling life.

With 55% of Americans preferring natural solutions over prescriptions, Melina offers a natural supplement that combines 13 essential nutrients at clinically-studied doses known to help manage migraine symptoms effectively. The founders partnered with nutrition experts and headache specialists to formulate this comprehensive blend, leveraging results from gold standard studies and clinical trials. "Seeing my husband struggle was heart-wrenching. We knew we had to find a better way. Melina is that way—helping thousands reclaim their lives from migraine attacks," shares Laila.

The impact of Melina is best expressed by its users. One customer shares, "I've suffered from chronic migraines for years, getting 10-15 a month. After starting Melina, I haven't had a migraine for almost a month. This is the longest I've gone without a headache for ages! The improvement has been miraculous."

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a pertinent time to discuss how migraine sufferers are twice as likely to suffer from anxiety and depression. As the conversation about mental health continues to evolve, Melina remains at the forefront of this dialogue, advocating for a greater understanding of migraine as a critical part of overall well-being.

As Melina continues its mission, the company is not only committed to refining existing solutions but is also actively exploring new avenues to support brain health for women. Melina's dedication extends beyond products; it aims to create a community where everyone affected by brain health challenges feels heard, supported, and empowered to manage their health.

About Melina: Founded by former tech professionals Jeremy and Laila, Melina is dedicated to providing natural, effective migraine nutritional support and tools to optimize brain health. Inspired by personal struggle and a deep desire to help others, Melina is committed to innovation, empathy, and safety in all its endeavors. Learn more at https://joinmelina.com/ .

