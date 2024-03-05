Melinda's Celebrates Women's History Month with Special Promotions and Featuring a Flavor Experience at GRILLGIRL Women's Grilling Clinic

The awarding-winning hot sauce brand is committed to empowering women

IRVING, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC — the pioneer of the craft pepper sauce industry and the flavor-forward powerhouse condiment brand, is thrilled to announce its support for Women's History Month by offering a special promotion and sponsoring the GRILLGIRL Women's Grilling Clinic Featuring the Melinda's Flavor Experience .

GrillGirl Poster

To initiate the women's appreciation celebration on International Women's Day, March 8, Melinda's is extending a 20% discount on all products available on Melindas.com . This promotion aims to honor and recognize the achievements and contributions of women while encouraging everyone to celebrate the women in their lives.

As part of its commitment to empowering women, Melinda's is proudly sponsoring the GRILLGIRL Women's Grilling Clinic Featuring the Melinda's Flavor Experience on March 23, organized by "GrillGirl" Robyn Lindars, cookbook author and influencer dedicated to empowering women in the world of grilling and outdoor cooking. This Fort Myers, Fla. event aims to empower women to learn the art of grilling and dispel the myth that outdoor cooking is exclusively for men.

"We are thrilled to support Women's History Month and empower women through the art of grilling," said Melinda's Founder, David Figueroa. "At Melinda's, we believe in celebrating diversity and inclusivity, and we are proud to sponsor events like the GRILLGIRL Women's Grilling Clinic Featuring the Melinda's Flavor Experience, that promote and encourage women's culinary excellence."

Melinda's is bringing a plethora of flavors to the event, which will be infused into each of the delicious special recipes onsite by the women chefs, highlighting the brand's delectable flavors and versatility in outdoor grilling. Attendees will also enjoy Melinda's Hot Sauce Bloody Mary and breakfast taco bar at the beginning of the event, adding an extra kick of flavor to their grilling experience. As a tasty takeaway, Melinda's has assembled a special "Melinda's Girls that Grill Collection" gift box of flavors for each event attendee, including a commemorative t-shirt and poster.

"Supporting women has always been a top priority for us. What sets us apart from typical hot sauce brands is our balanced demographic of both men and women," explained Figueroa. "This is because we offer a diverse range of flavors and heat levels, making our hot sauces more appealing to a broader audience."

For more information on Melinda's and their assortment of 38 unique sauces and condiments, please visit Melindas.com . For more information about the GRILLGIRL Women's Grilling Clinic Featuring the Melinda's Flavor Experience, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite listing .

Join Melinda's Hot Sauce in celebrating Women's History Month and International Women's Day by participating in these exciting events and promotions.

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com .

Contact: Emily Wright

Interdependence Public Relations

6308621834

[email protected]

SOURCE Melinda's