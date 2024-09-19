Melinda's Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero Pepper Sauce Wins a Spot in Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editor's Picks Awards

Award-Winning Sauce Honored for Its Unique Flavor Profile and Quality Ingredients, Highlighting Melinda's Rapid Growth and Industry Impact

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC is proud to announce that its Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero Pepper Sauce has been named a winner in the Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editor's Pick Awards . Crafted with fresh, whole ingredients and the finest Habanero peppers sourced globally, the bold yet balanced Melinda's Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero Pepper Sauce is created through a unique slow-roasting process in which the peppers are delicately charred over an open flame, intensifying the smoky flavor and infusing the sauce with a rich complexity.

Every year, Progressive Grocer receives scores of entries for its annual Editors' Picks competition, which spotlights the most impactful consumer products of the past year. Their dedicated editorial team meticulously reviews each submission, evaluating products based on criteria such as originality, value, relevance, functionality, packaging, and overall category performance.

"Winning the Progressive Grocer's 2024 Editor's Pick Award for our Fire Roasted Garlic & Habanero Pepper Sauce is a tremendous honor for us at Melinda's" said David Figueroa, President and Co-Founder of Melinda's. "This recognition shows just how much we love bringing bold, flavor-packed sauces to the table. We're honored to see our dedication to quality ingredients and that signature slow-roasting magic getting the spotlight it deserves!"

Over the past year, Melinda's has firmly established itself as a leader in the condiment industry. Rising from the #13 to the #3 hot sauce brand in the U.S. within just twelve months, the company saw an impressive 500% boost in year-over-year unit sales. This remarkable success was driven by key partnerships, including a pivotal deal with Walmart and an exciting role as the official hot sauce partner of the New York Yankees, further amplifying the brand's market presence.

For more information on Melinda's and their diverse range of unique sauces and condiments, please visit Melindas.com . Complete results of the Progressive Grocer Editor's Pick Awards can be found at ProgressiveGrocer.com/2024-editors-picks .

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chilies to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com .

