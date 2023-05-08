Melinda's Is the Official Hot Sauce Sponsor of the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament

Spectators Will Have Ten Bold and Fresh Flavors to Choose from to Elevate their Golf-Watching Snacks

IRVING, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC — the brand that can set your mouth on flavor with the best-tasting, freshest sauces on the market — is now the official hot sauce sponsor for the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament, which will be held May 11-14, 2023, in McKinney, Texas. As the official hot sauce sponsor, Melinda's will be available throughout the tournament for attendees to top-off their favorite foods with unforgettable flavor.

"Hot sauce pairs well with any spectator meal, and Melinda's is excited to bring its wide assortment of fresh, authentic flavors to the PGA," said Greg Figueroa, CEO of Melinda's Foods, LLC. "As the official hot sauce sponsor of the Byron Nelson Golf Tournament, Melinda's, including some of its best-selling products such as the Ghost Wing Sauce, Habanero Honey Mustard Sauce and Black Truffle Hot Sauce, will be offered in all VIP sky boxes and catering areas."

To celebrate, Melinda's awarded four Dallas golf fans 18th Hole Champions Club tickets. Each winning ticket includes a good view of the course, lunch, afternoon snacks, a full bar and Melinda's Mini Liquid Spice Rack (10 pack) . The winners' experience and hot sauce reviews will be featured on Melinda's social channels throughout the tournament.

"Melinda's is based out of Irving, so not only is Texas important to the brand's identity, but so are the local fans and sports that are played in the state," said Figueroa. "We are honored to be a sponsor at this essential tournament for the PGA tour, as well as connecting Melinda's to more locals who love to watch golf and eat foods with flavor by offering them our spicy sauces."

For more information on the brand and products, visit Melindas.com. To learn more about The Byron Nelson Golf Tournament, visit attbyronnelson.org.

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com.

SOURCE Melinda's Foods LLC