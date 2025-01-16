Melinda's Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Brand of 2024 by Numerator

The family-run condiments brand was also recognized as the leading packaged foods brand to watch in 2025

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator named Melinda's Foods LLC , the beloved family-run sauce brand from Texas, the " Fastest-Growing Brand of 2024 ." This leading data platform provides companies with unparalleled insights into consumer behavior and growth opportunities. This distinction, driven by Numerator's comprehensive analysis of household penetration and sales growth, underscores Melinda's position as a brand that resonates deeply with households across the United States.

In 2024, consumers nationwide turned up the heat in their kitchens, with Melinda's curated line of 41 spicy sauces and condiments leading the charge. From bold, unique flavors to its iconic mini 2-ounce sauce bottles, which have become a holiday favorite, Melinda's redefines the sauce category by combining premium ingredients with unparalleled flavor.

"Our success is a testament to the power of family values, flavor, innovation, and a commitment to quality," said David Figueroa, the President, CCO, and Co-Founder of Melinda's Foods. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Numerator as the fastest-growing brand of the year and the number one brand to watch in 2025. It reflects our commitment to creating sauces that consumers love and bringing exciting new and innovative flavors to their tables."

Numerator's data highlights that Melinda's achieved exceptional growth across both household penetration and sales, marking one of the highest percentage increases from 2023 to 2024. This explosive growth underscores the brand's ability to resonate with consumers in an increasingly competitive market.

As the fastest-growing brand of 2024, Melinda's Foods LLC is now poised for even greater success in 2025. With new products on the horizon and plans to expand their reach into even more households, Numerator also listed Melinda's as an impressive brand to watch in 2025.

Melinda's Foods LLC, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a family-owned company dedicated to crafting premium hot sauces and condiments with fresh, quality ingredients. Melinda's offers a diverse range of bold and flavorful sauces that have become staples in kitchens worldwide.

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com .

