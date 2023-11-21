Melinda's Spices Up Walmart's New Holiday Hot Sauce Initiative

News provided by

Melinda's Foods LLC

21 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

The hottest stocking stuffer, Melinda's two-ounce hot sauce bottles are now available at Walmart

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC — the trailblazing condiment brand offering an exquisite range of flavors that go beyond heat — has launched an exciting new initiative with Walmart. Just in time for the holiday season, the renowned Melinda's brand is featured prominently in Walmart's latest endeavor, introducing a one-dollar hot sauce option that invites consumers to explore and uncover their flavor preferences. Available at select Walmart stores nationwide, the striking display showcases sample-sized bottles of various hot sauces and condiments, perfect for stocking stuffers.

Melinda's two-ounce bottles are at the forefront of this initiative, contributing a total of 15 products to the display, including 11 hot sauces and four spicy ketchups that are not only budget-friendly, but uniquely flavorful. The sample size range of sauces features a diverse selection of Chile pepper flavors, such as Habanero, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili, Honey Mustard, and Ghost, providing an enticing array for hot sauce enthusiasts.

"At the beginning of this initiative, we were proudly recognized as one of the select manufacturers capable of meeting the high production volume anticipated by Walmart, specifically during the busy holiday season," said Greg Figueroa, CEO of Melinda's Foods, LLC. "We worked diligently with Walmart to ensure that our strategic positioning within the display was substantial, contributing to most of the showcased items. We are so proud to be a part of this special experience for Walmart shoppers."

As a result of this collaborative initiative, it is anticipated that millions of Melinda's bottles will be sampled by 2024, further establishing the brand as a leading force in the hot sauce market within the United States.

Visit select Walmart stores to find the full assortment of Melinda's two-ounce sample sauces, and for more information on the brand and products, visit Melindas.com.

About Melinda's
Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com.

SOURCE Melinda's Foods LLC

News Releases in Similar Topics

