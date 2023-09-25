Melinda's Unveils Seven New Exquisite Sauces with a Spicy Twist

Award-winning craft pepper sauce brand launches a new collection of hot honeys, ghost pepper black truffle, Japanese BBQ and ranch condiments

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda's Foods LLC — the renowned flavor-forward condiment brand with the best-tasting, freshest sauces on the market — is excited to announce the launch of its newest collection of culinary creations. There are seven mouthwatering flavors: Ghost Buffalo Ranch, Jalapeño Ranch, Original Hot Honey, Ghost Pepper Hot Honey, Sweet & Spicy Japanese Barbecue, Ghost Black Truffle, and Ghost Strawberry Jelly. These delectable condiments are crafted with the freshest and finest ingredients, promising to elevate meals with next-level flavor.

Melinda's new flavorful, fresh, one-of-a-kind sauces are designed to tantalize tastebuds with a unique fusion of heat and sweetness. They are crafted with the utmost attention to quality, ensuring the finest ingredients in every bottle. The fiery chilies blend harmoniously with the opulent honey, creamy ranch, rich truffle, umami bomb and sweet strawberry delivering a zesty and mouthwatering experience like never before.

"We are passionate about creating unique gourmet sauces that are spicy, flavorful, and fresh, and our new delicious sweet and savory sauces are no exception," said Greg Figueroa, CEO and Co-Founder of Melinda's Foods, LLC. "Due to the increased demand for hot honey, we were eager to introduce our own version and formulate unique flavors no one has ever tasted in ranch, hot honey, ghost pepper, and Japanese BBQ sauces before. So, we got to work and carefully perfected these condiments to provide our customers with a one-of-a-kind taste experience."

Vibrant array of flavors in Melinda's sauces include:

Ghost Buffalo Ranch: A bold fusion of buffalo heat and creamy ranch, perfect for wing lovers.

Jalapeño Ranch: A mild kick of jalapeño combined with the creaminess of ranch dressing for a delightful balance of flavors.

Original Hot Honey: The classic pairing of fiery chilies and sweet honey, perfect for spicing up any dish, especially pizza.

Ghost Pepper Hot Honey: For the fearless, this sauce combines the intense heat of ghost peppers with the sweetness of honey.

Sweet & Spicy Japanese Barbecue: This sweet, savory & spicy blend is made with soy, ginger, garlic, red chiles, and honey for a sticky win.

Ghost Black Truffle: A rich blend of Italian Black Truffles and Ghost Peppers that brings the heat in a refined why.

Ghost Strawberry Jelly: Chunks of fresh strawberries and Ghost peppers make the perfect fiery pepper jelly to serve with crackers and cheese.

Discover the superb blend of fiery zest and delectable taste within Melinda's latest savory sauce drops, priced affordably from $6.49 to $11.99 per bottle. Available for pre-sale now on Melindas.com with delivery in early October 2023.

About Melinda's

Melinda's is the all-natural and passionately crafted vegetable and fruit-based pepper sauce brand that was the first to incorporate habanero peppers. Launched more than 34 years ago by brothers, Greg and David Figueroa, who wanted to share their passion for chiles to consumers nationwide, Melinda's melds family history into every product. Using all-natural vegetables and fruit-based ingredients from Colombia, Melinda's offers a wide variety of hot sauces, condiments, wing sauces, and preserves to help consumers incorporate delicious flavors in their everyday meals. For more information on Melinda's, please visit Melindas.com.

