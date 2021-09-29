Melio Opens Western Headquarters In Denver To Support Rapid Growth

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the official opening of its western headquarters in downtown Denver, building upon the company's explosive growth in the United States.

As part of the Denver opening, Melio is partnering with Denver's Office of Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership (TEC-P) program to recruit and train 250 candidates to join the company's sales, payment operations, customer experience, and customer support departments.

"Melio is a global business leader that will provide a major boost to our local economy and excellent-paying career opportunities for our residents," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "This is the right move at the right time as Denver's economic recovery accelerates and capitalizes on the impactful workforce programming we've put into place. Welcome to Denver, Melio."

Colorado's high density of small and midsized businesses provides the ideal market for Melio's rapid expansion. 98 percent of Colorado's businesses are small businesses, and 44,740 new businesses were formed in the first quarter of 2021 alone – a new record. The state has also been routinely ranked nationally as a top ten location for the creation of new companies.

"I'm thrilled that in addition to officially opening its Western headquarters, Melio will help train 250 individuals for better paying jobs. We want to provide opportunities for individuals who are interested in building their careers. Colorado continues to attract and grow world-class companies because of our unmatched quality of life and support for small businesses," said Governor Jared Polis.

"Melio is committed to supporting Colorado's vibrant small business community, which embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that built Melio and aligns with its mission to help small businesses by providing them with an easy tool to manage payments remotely and maximize their cash flow," said Matan Bar, Melio's CEO and co-founder. "Mayor Hancock has been extremely welcoming and supportive of our mission to cultivate fintech talent in the Mile High City and we look forward to our continued partnership."

In order to fully immerse itself in Colorado's small business community, Melio will participate in a roundtable discussion with local small businesses with support from DEDO and will also take part in Denver Startup Week on October 4 to meet the local entrepreneurial community.

"Melio is a people-first team, and building a strong and inclusive culture where people are proud to be and to build their careers is a top value and priority," said Bar.

Earlier this month Melio announced it has raised an additional $250 million, which will help accelerate the company's integration with financial institutions, software providers, and marketplaces interested in enabling B2B payments for their customers.

For more information about Melio's current career opportunities in the Denver area, visit http://www.meliopayments.com/careers .

About Melio

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them to improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and COO Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York and an R&D center in Tel Aviv. Melio also selected Colorado for its western U.S. headquarters and has begun recruiting for 250 new jobs in the state. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

Website: https://www.melio.com

About Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity is leading an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, including local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in Denver's diverse neighborhoods. Learn more at www.denvergov.org/economicdevelopment .

SOURCE Melio

