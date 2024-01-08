Melissa & Doug, a Brand Trusted in Early Childhood Play, Revolutionizes Stickers with the National Launch of Sticker WOW!™

Innovative new collection of sticker stampers with activity pads reimagines sticker play by combining satisfying stamping action with kid-favorite themes, collectible characters, and purposeful activity pages!

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, announced the national launch of Sticker WOW!™, its latest innovation now available to consumers just in time for National Sticker Day (January 13). The new product line offers a whole new way to play with stickers through collectible and refillable sticker stampers designed to spark creativity with open-ended, mess-free fun. Sticker WOW!™ stampers are expertly designed for little hands and feature collectible characters along with 300 pre-loaded stickers in 100 unique designs for satisfying and surprising stamping action. Plus, each stamper includes an engaging 24-page activity pad with counting, matching, and other activities to help build fine motor and problem-solving skills, as well as drive kid-powered creativity and character play.

Melissa & Doug Revolutionizes Stickers with the National Launch of Sticker WOW!™

"Stickers have been around for decades and continue to be a trending item with kids and parents alike, but there has been little innovation in the category over the years," said Sofia Dumery, SVP of Design at Melissa & Doug. "We were inspired to develop something consumers have never seen before while staying true to the Melissa & Doug brand. Our large format sticker activity books and wooden stamp sets have long been popular with children. Sticker WOW!™ takes those classic play patterns and reimagines them in a whole new way!"

Sticker WOW!™, with its innovative sticker stamper design, lets children quickly and smoothly dispense sticker after adorable sticker — no backing to peel or discard. Parents will love that the stickers are easily removable from surfaces. Plus, the product's portable format makes it a must-have for at home or on the go. The initial collection features four playful characters, with more to come later in the year:

See full product details here . In honor of National Sticker Day and this new launch, Melissa & Doug is hosting a giveaway on its social media channels where three lucky people will each win a set of all four Sticker Wow!™ Activity Pad & Sticker Stamper characters ( details and eligibility requirements here ). Plus, on the Melissa & Doug blog , find free Sticker WOW!™ printables featuring character bios and related coloring and stamping activities, as well as a list of inspiring additional creative ways to play with the product.

Parents and caregivers can find Sticker WOW!™ at MelissaAndDoug.com, the Melissa & Doug retail store in White Plains, NY, as well as Walmart, Amazon, and independent retailers nationwide!

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com .

About Melissa & Doug

Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.®

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company.

Press Contact

Rosalie Sellman

[email protected]

SOURCE Melissa & Doug