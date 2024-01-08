Melissa & Doug, a Brand Trusted in Early Childhood Play, Revolutionizes Stickers with the National Launch of Sticker WOW!™

News provided by

Melissa & Doug

08 Jan, 2024, 11:36 ET

Innovative new collection of sticker stampers with activity pads reimagines sticker play by combining satisfying stamping action with kid-favorite themes, collectible characters, and purposeful activity pages!

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, announced the national launch of Sticker WOW!, its latest innovation now available to consumers just in time for National Sticker Day (January 13). The new product line offers a whole new way to play with stickers through collectible and refillable sticker stampers designed to spark creativity with open-ended, mess-free fun. Sticker WOW! stampers are expertly designed for little hands and feature collectible characters along with 300 pre-loaded stickers in 100 unique designs for satisfying and surprising stamping action. Plus, each stamper includes an engaging 24-page activity pad with counting, matching, and other activities to help build fine motor and problem-solving skills, as well as drive kid-powered creativity and character play.

Continue Reading
Melissa & Doug Revolutionizes Stickers with the National Launch of Sticker WOW!™
Melissa & Doug Revolutionizes Stickers with the National Launch of Sticker WOW!™

"Stickers have been around for decades and continue to be a trending item with kids and parents alike, but there has been little innovation in the category over the years," said Sofia Dumery, SVP of Design at Melissa & Doug. "We were inspired to develop something consumers have never seen before while staying true to the Melissa & Doug brand. Our large format sticker activity books and wooden stamp sets have long been popular with children. Sticker WOW! takes those classic play patterns and reimagines them in a whole new way!"

Sticker WOW!, with its innovative sticker stamper design, lets children quickly and smoothly dispense sticker after adorable sticker — no backing to peel or discard. Parents will love that the stickers are easily removable from surfaces. Plus, the product's portable format makes it a must-have for at home or on the go. The initial collection features four playful characters, with more to come later in the year:

See full product details here. In honor of National Sticker Day and this new launch, Melissa & Doug is hosting a giveaway on its social media channels where three lucky people will each win a set of all four Sticker Wow! Activity Pad & Sticker Stamper characters (details and eligibility requirements here). Plus, on the Melissa & Doug blog, find free Sticker WOW! printables featuring character bios and related coloring and stamping activities, as well as a list of inspiring additional creative ways to play with the product.

Parents and caregivers can find Sticker WOW! at MelissaAndDoug.com, the Melissa & Doug retail store in White Plains, NY, as well as Walmart, Amazon, and independent retailers nationwide!

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com.

About Melissa & Doug 
Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.® 
From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company.  

Press Contact
Rosalie Sellman
[email protected]

SOURCE Melissa & Doug

Also from this source

Melissa & Doug Encourages Open-Ended Play With CAMP Pop-Up Party-and-Play Event

Melissa & Doug Encourages Open-Ended Play With CAMP Pop-Up Party-and-Play Event

Melissa & Doug, recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, is introducing more ways for consumers to connect...
Melissa & Doug Opens First Flagship Retail Store Ahead of the Holiday Season

Melissa & Doug Opens First Flagship Retail Store Ahead of the Holiday Season

Melissa & Doug, recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, announced today the grand opening of its first-ever...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

Image1

Toys

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.