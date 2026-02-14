WILTON, Conn., Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Doug and Melissa Bernstein, founders of the purpose-driven children's brand Melissa & Doug®, were inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame at the 2026 Toy Foundation's Toy of the Year® Awards Gala in New York City. The honor recognizes the duo's lasting influence on the toy industry and their decades-long commitment to creating toys that spark imagination and support meaningful child development through purposeful play.

Melissa & Doug Founders Inducted into Toy Hall of Fame as Brand’s Commitment to Purposeful Play Takes Center Stage at Toy Fair® 2026 (CNW Group/Melissa & Doug)

Throughout their careers, Melissa and Doug approached toymaking with a clear and enduring philosophy: take timeless play patterns and elevate and extend them through innovation. By combining a purposeful focus on learning through play, high-quality materials, original artwork, and realistic details, they reimagined classic toys and introduced new ones that invite deeper engagement and open-ended exploration.

Over the course of three decades, that philosophy helped build Melissa & Doug into a beloved global brand and a leader in early developmental play, while achieving #1 Preschool Brand for Wooden & Sustainable Toys and #1 Brand in Children's Puzzles, among many other recognitions.* Signature products such as the Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter™, Dust! Sweep! Mop!™, and a robust collection of wooden puzzles—continue to resonate with today's parents and educators, becoming staples in homes and classrooms alike.

"Melissa and Doug are true icons for all of us who are part of the Melissa & Doug family and across our industry," said Lauren DeFeo Duchene, President of Melissa & Doug and EVP at Spin Master. "Their belief in purposeful play—play sparked by a child's imagination and fueled by endless possibilities—established a foundation we're proud to build on today. They created a brand shaped by word-of-mouth love and trust from families, educators, and child-development experts. Their legacy reflects a deep respect for childhood and has made a lasting impact on generations of children."

The Toy Industry Hall of Fame induction coincides with Toy Fair® 2026, where Melissa & Doug is showcasing its latest innovations rooted in that same philosophy of purposeful play. The brand's presence highlights how its open-ended, kid-powered, thoughtfully designed toys can support children from birth to age six at every stage of development.

In addition to the Hall of Fame festivities, Melissa & Doug celebrated nominations for Toy of the Year® for:

Melissa & Doug Blockables™ - Construction Toy of the Year

Melissa & Doug Simmer & Stir Stovetop Play Set™ - Preschool Toy of the Year

About Melissa & Doug

From timeless wooden and developmental toys to pretend play, puzzles, and arts & crafts, Melissa & Doug products inspire the kind of kid-powered, purposeful play that builds the skills and confidence for children to thrive. Because the way kids play today shapes who they will become tomorrow. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company. Visit MelissaAndDoug.com for more.

* #1 Preschool Brand for Wooden & Sustainable Toys (Source: Leger 360 Claims Research, March 2025); #1 Brand in Children's Puzzles (Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US Toys, Dollar Sales, Jan – Dec 2025)

SOURCE Melissa & Doug