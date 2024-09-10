The collection will launch exclusively at Walmart where it has been named a Top Toy for the holiday season, bringing innovation to a growing category with linkable, stackable, buildable and playable wooden blocks

WILTON, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, announced today the Walmart-exclusive launch of Blockables™, an innovative collection of wooden snap-and-play blocks for buildable, stackable, linkable, and playable fun! Designed for little hands, ages 2+, the new easy-to-grasp, illustrated blocks and felt accessory pieces fit together in a snap with large connectors on multiple sides, offering the ability to build in multiple directions for open-ended, imaginative play.

Melissa & Doug Introduces Blockables™, a New Collection of Wooden Snap-and-Play Building Blocks, in Time for the Holiday Season Melissa & Doug Introduces Blockables™, a New Collection of Wooden Snap-and-Play Building Blocks, in Time for the Holiday Season Melissa & Doug Introduces Blockables™, a New Collection of Wooden Snap-and-Play Building Blocks, in Time for the Holiday Season

"At Melissa & Doug, we're known for our classic, colorful building blocks that everyone loves. Our design team challenged itself to put a new spin on that classic play pattern and create a building system for toddlers and up with a fresh, fun, modern twist," said Sofia Dumery, SVP of Design at Melissa & Doug. "The building block category is ready for a breakthrough in innovation, and that's what we're delivering with Blockables™. The included connectors allow kids to pick up and play with their creations—something you can't normally do with wood blocks. We've also included felt components that kids can add to these unit blocks for extra tactile play. As children play with Blockables™, they're learning problem-solving, matching, storytelling, confidence, and fine motor skills along the way."

Each Blockables™ play set offers kids endless possibilities to create and re-create using either the illustrated instructions for guided play, or their own imaginations. The packaging for Blockables™ includes information about the many Skills at Play!™ that kids can develop while they're having fun. Blockables™ are compatible across sets so kids can mix-and-match pieces however they like. Plus, each package is designed for portable storage for on-the-go fun and folds out to double as an interactive play space.

The initial collection features four unique play sets:

Safari Animals Building Set: Create fun safari animals with 34 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures and felt attachments. Includes a zebra, alligator, lion, elephant, and giraffe.

Create fun safari animals with 34 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures and felt attachments. Includes a zebra, alligator, lion, elephant, and giraffe. Vehicles Building Set: Create "things that go" with 54 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures, and vehicle attachments. Includes a sailboat, airplane, tractor with trailer, and race car.

Create "things that go" with 54 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures, and vehicle attachments. Includes a sailboat, airplane, tractor with trailer, and race car. Farm Building Set: Create farm animals and equipment with 56 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures, felt attachments, and wheels. Includes a cow, sheep, pig, horse, chicken, tractor with trailer, food, and hay bale.

Create farm animals and equipment with 56 pieces including blocks, connectors, figures, felt attachments, and wheels. Includes a cow, sheep, pig, horse, chicken, tractor with trailer, food, and hay bale. Town Building Set: Create a neighborhood playground with 73 pieces including blocks, connectors and figures. Includes a swing, rocker, carousel, vehicles, and pets.

Blockables™ play sets are now available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.com and can be found in Walmart stores starting in December, where they have been named a Top Toy for the holiday season. Plus, fans can keep an eye out for new play sets next year.

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play, and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com.

About Melissa & Doug

Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.®

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company.

Press Contact

Rosalie Sellman

[email protected]

SOURCE Melissa & Doug