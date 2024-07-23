Melissa & Doug Launches Ocean Easy-Fold Play Gym™ with Innovative Features Designed to Support New Parents

The company's first-ever infant play gym is expertly crafted with new Quick-Close™ technology and playful elements that support early developmental milestones

WILTON, Conn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, the global toy company known for its more than 35-year commitment to open-ended play, has launched its all-new Ocean Easy-Fold Play Gym™ designed for infants up to nine months with innovative solutions for parents. Expertly crafted with child development in mind, the brand's first-ever play gym is the latest addition to its existing collection of infant and toddler toys that inspire learning and skill-building at every stage. Melissa & Doug conducted extensive research with parents to understand their needs and solve for pain points they encountered with existing play gyms.

"We challenged ourselves to create a truly original, game-changing play gym — one that would optimize the experience not just for babies, but also for parents and caregivers," said Sofia Dumery, Senior Vice President of Design at Melissa & Doug. "At Melissa & Doug, meticulous attention to detail defines our approach. From the expansive wooden arches of the frame to the convenience of the Quick-Close™ button to the versatile, dual-sided mat made from easy-to-clean material, we've integrated every feature to best enhance functionality, enrich developmental play, and support both parent and baby through those vital first 9 months. Plus, we included a simple-to-use guide of play ideas and set-up options for getting the most out of the five included developmental toys at each stage. We're immensely proud of this product."

The Ocean Easy-Fold Play Gym features FSC® Certified (FSC® C-156584) wide wooden arches and a Quick-Close™ button with patent-pending technology that allows for easy release and fold-to-flat design made for storage and travel. The generously sized openings between the three legs of the frame make it easy to gently place baby on the mat, play and interact, and pick them up after playtime.

The machine washable, reversible play mat includes sensory ribbons and a crinkling peek-a-boo clam shell that fits perfectly in any nursery or living room. One side features high-contrast black-and-white graphics for early visual stimulation, while the other includes a full-color ocean scene to keep older babies engaged as vision develops.

Included plush developmental toys can be introduced and attached to the play gym's frame for ongoing skill-building and open-ended play, inspiring baby to explore their world.

Wiggly Octopus (0-3 months) – A plush octopus with sensory tabs that encourages batting, grasping, and squeezing as baby pulls the soft clam to activate the vibration feature.

– A plush octopus with sensory tabs that encourages batting, grasping, and squeezing as baby pulls the soft clam to activate the vibration feature. High-Contrast Turtle (0-3 months) – A high-contrast plush turtle includes different textures, a chime, and a mirror for baby to discover themselves.

– A high-contrast plush turtle includes different textures, a chime, and a mirror for baby to discover themselves. Sensory Sea Star (3-6 months) – A multi-textural sensory sea star is easy to grasp, toss, hug, and crinkle while baby is building strength during tummy time.

– A multi-textural sensory sea star is easy to grasp, toss, hug, and crinkle while baby is building strength during tummy time. Manta Ray Kicker (3-6 months) – The manta ray kicker encourages baby to strengthen their muscles as they kick the large surface and listen to the rattle inside.

– The manta ray kicker encourages baby to strengthen their muscles as they kick the large surface and listen to the rattle inside. Soft Crab (6-9 months) – A soft crab helps with visual, auditory, tactile, and fine motor skills as baby grasps and squeezes the squeaker inside.

Melissa & Doug developed a Play Guide for Every Stage™ that is included with the play gym to offer tips on how to best utilize it for physical, cognitive, and social development. The guide is part of Skills at Play!™ a new initiative designed by Melissa & Doug to help caregivers easily identify which skills the company's toys can help develop. Look out for color-coded icons and benefit callouts on product packaging and on MelissaAndDoug.com.

Learn more about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play and access free resources, like print-and-play activities, blog posts, and more, at MelissaAndDoug.com.

About Melissa & Doug

Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company.

