Melissa Brenner, Executive Vice President - Integrations & Operational Strategy at Eliassen Group, Honored on SIA's 2021 Global Power 150 List Celebrating Women Uplifting the Staffing Industry

The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking but a way to recognize women in leadership positions and to increase visibility for the important contributions these influencers have made across the industry. While those contributions and their careers have been remarkable, so have the efforts many have made in the last year to build their communities, including their DE&I initiatives. These honorees have helped to shape a $445 billion global staffing industry while paving the way for a more equitable future of work. The 2021 list includes 26 women who are being named to the list for the first time and spotlights many women for their efforts to uplift varied communities by knocking down barriers to their advancement while providing them with employment opportunities through new and tested methods.

"Melissa has been positively impacting Eliassen Group since the day she joined the team," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "She has gone above and beyond her role by keeping pace with ever-evolving technology, and protecting the confidential information of our clients, employees, and organization from innumerable potential security breaches, thereby saving the company hundreds of thousands of dollars. On top of that, Melissa has led the successful integration of no fewer than eight acquired companies."

"Melissa also takes great pride in her role as an executive co-head of Eliassen's culture program," explained Sandra Callahan, VP of Marketing at Eliassen Group, who shares leadership of the culture program. "Our culture initiative strives to ensure a healthy and inclusive work environment. We know how fortunate we are to have her on our team, and it's wonderful to see her celebrated."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Our purpose is to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in talent solutions, life sciences consulting, Agile consulting, cloud services, risk management, business optimization, and managed services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

