Melissa Dexter Joins MedeAnalytics as VP of Human Resources

"Melissa's vast experience in human resources will be a strong asset as we continue to grow and build our company in this competitive environment," said Paul Kaiser, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "I have confidence in Melissa that she will make an incredible contribution to our employee programs and organizational performance overall."

Prior to joining MedeAnalytics, Dexter was the vice president of human resources at Med Fusion, owned by Quest Diagnostics. She has also held leadership roles at JP Energy and STA Travel amassing over 20 years of success in human resources and human capital management for both private equity and Fortune 50 organizations.

"I'm truly thrilled to be joining MedeAnalytics at such a pivotal time within the company," said Dexter. "Management is about the work; leadership is about people. Leaders should ensure their employees have the best tools and resources to do best-in-class work. That's my commitment to Mede."

Dexter holds a BS from University of North Texas and MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why clients trust MedeAnalytics as their healthcare-only analytics provider. Learn more at www.medeanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Steph Gustafson

steph.gustafson@medeanalytics.com

720.838.6392

SOURCE MedeAnalytics

Related Links

http://www.medeanalytics.com

