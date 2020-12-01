Melissa Díaz Campos's new book Me Encontré Contigo y te Escribí, a stirring collection of narratives that reflect on humanity's deepest emotions and thoughts

About this book: "The encounters with love, sadness, optimism, hope, and anguish are some of the ingredients to prepare a poetic delicacy of vibrant sensations immersed in letters, sketches, confessions, epistles, Rima Jotabé, and eclectic poetry. This book is dedicated to different life circumstances. This contains proses and verses that are born in the deep corridors of the soul."

Published by Page Publishing, Melissa Díaz Campos's new book Me Encontré Contigo y te Escribí contains resounding perspectives that reveal the wisdom of life through its meaningful moments that emanate with compassion, hope, and faith.

Consumers who wish to attain grace and enlightenment that inspires blessing to the soul can purchase Me Encontré Contigo y te Escribí online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1345210/Melissa_D_az_Campos.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

