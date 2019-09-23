Melissa Ditson Named Chief Creative Officer of MRM//McCann Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices

An award-winning creative executive with more than 20 years of experience, Ditson has led teams and agencies in New York and London, including launching award-winning campaigns for Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn. Most recently, she was Executive Creative Director at 360i Europe; she has also held creative leadership positions at Edelman, space150 and Momentum. Her extensive experience includes working on nationwide music platforms for American Express, Budweiser and Bud Light, and redefining the online brand experiences for GE, P&G and (RED). Her work has been recognized at the Clios, D&AD, One Show, Webby Awards and Shortys.



In addition to judging the Webbys, Gerety Awards, Dubai Lynx awards and many more, Ditson recently spoke at Advertising Week Europe and competed in the first Change for Good Hackathon at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. She was named one of MarComm's Magnificent Women in 2019 and was shortlisted for The Drum Creative Women of the Year in 2017, and she is passionate about mentoring other creatives and advancing and empowering female talent.



MRM//McCann Global Chief Executive Officer Kate MacNevin said, "Adding a creative talent of Melissa's caliber is a real gain for our teams and our clients. I am certain that her passion, her talent and her vision will help guide our western U.S. team's work in exciting and powerful new directions."

About MRM//McCann

MRM//McCann is a leading data science, technology innovation and creatively driven relationship marketing agency that helps brands grow meaningful relationships with people. The agency leverages the power of creativity, the beauty of data, the magic of technology and the impact of connections to drive business results. MRM//McCann is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) and a lead agency in the McCann Worldgroup network, with 40-plus offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm-mccann.com.

SOURCE MRM//McCann

Related Links

http://www.mrm-mccann.com

