Melissa Fannin Joins CNSI as Senior Vice President of Federal Business Development

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider with vast experience developing and delivering innovative health information technology solutions, announced today that Melissa Fannin has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Federal Business Development.

A registered nurse by training, Fannin has more than 25 years of experience spanning across the continuum of healthcare. She most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Health and Human Services Account Executive at Optum. Previously, she held leadership positions at Clifton Gunderson and KPMG.

Prior to her private sector work, Fannin served for over a decade with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Her experience includes leading numerous public sector projects and consulting on the Affordable Care Act legislation with a specific focus on health policy, information technology, informatics, program integrity, project management, and compliance.

"We are very pleased to welcome Melissa to CNSI. A seasoned industry professional, Melissa has a true understanding of the healthcare system – from working as a Shock Trauma Nurse to her government and private sector work – and has seen healthcare from every possible vantage point," said CNSI Chief Executive Officer Todd Stottlemyer. "Melissa is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in healthcare and information technology. We are excited to have her join the CNSI team to help us significantly expand our work for Federal Government healthcare clients."

"I am thrilled to join the innovative and client-focused team at CNSI," said Fannin. "As we help our clients navigate a complex healthcare system, I look forward to adding value with my highly diverse background and passion for what we do to help our clients improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs."

The addition of Fannin comes at a pivotal time as CNSI continues to expand its senior management team. Earlier, the company announced the hiring of John Nixon as Senior Vice President, Senior Account Executive and Corporate Strategy.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help customers achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health for over 50 million Americans. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with locations throughout the U.S. and India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, all of whom have experience with large scale mission-critical information technology implementations. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com .

