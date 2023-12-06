Melissa Gonzalez Joins Crave Retail's Advisory Board, Spearheading Digital Transformation in Physical Retail

Award-winning retail visionary will help Crave engage apparel shoppers by blending technology and human connection with smart fitting rooms

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the bustling holiday season, Crave Retail, a global customer experience and insights platform, today proudly announced the appointment of Melissa Gonzalez to its advisory board. Gonzalez, a celebrated innovator in retail, is the Founder of The Lionesque Group and Principal at MG2. Her appointment, effective November 9, 2023, is poised to advance Crave Retail's mission to transform the in-store shopping experience with its state-of-the-art smart fitting room technology.

Matthew Cyr, Founder of Crave Retail - The Smart Fitting Room Technology Melissa Gonzalez, Founder of The Lionesque Group, Principal at MG2, and now Crave Advisory Board Member

Melissa Gonzalez commented, "I'm excited to join Crave's advisory board and contribute to the company's growth. We're just beginning to explore the full potential of smart fitting rooms in enhancing the customer try-on experience. Crave's technology meets the high expectations of apparel shoppers, offering personalized and inclusive service, thereby helping retailers to increase sales and build trust."

According to a recent study by MG2, almost 50% of respondents value the ability to digitally check if a similar item is in stock without ever leaving the fitting room. More than half (54%) of all respondents resonated most with digital touch screens that allow them to view all color or style possibilities carried by the store.

Gonzalez's extensive background in consumer insights, experiential design, and retail technology integration seamlessly aligns with Crave's vision of revolutionizing in-store experiences. Her track record of developing innovative retail concepts with brands and retailers, such as Kizik , Sorel , Nordstrom , and Victoria's Secret , promises to enrich Crave's initiatives.

Matthew Cyr, CEO and founder of Crave Retail, shared, "I am particularly thrilled about Melissa joining our advisory board. Her background as a visionary founder, coupled with her experience in transforming retail through innovative strategies, directly aligns with our ethos at Crave. Her entrepreneurial journey and deep understanding of the retail landscape will be pivotal in guiding our mission to give shoppers the experience they deserve and retailers the insights they need."

Beyond her entrepreneurial achievements, including a notable exit from her experiential design firm, Gonzalez has established herself as a transformative figure in the retail sector. Her involvement with Crave is anticipated to significantly contribute to the company's growth in the retail technology market, underpinning its commitment to leading in consumer engagement and retail innovation.

About Crave

Crave Retail, headquartered in Austin, TX, is revolutionizing retail with AI-powered Smart Fitting Rooms and Assisted Selling technologies. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement, increase sales, and elevate associate productivity, while providing retailers with critical merchandise and customer insights. Esteemed brands like Victoria's Secret , River Island , and Under Armour utilize Crave Retail's technologies to transform their customer experience and gain operational insights. Dedicated to leading the future of interactive, data-driven retail, Crave Retail is at the forefront of shaping shopping experiences. Discover more at https://www.craveretail.com .

