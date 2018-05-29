Melissa Harris-Perry and James Perry Join People's House Project

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to do the meaningful work of our democracy when none of us can stand on the sidelines," says Harris-Perry "People's House envisions a country that works for all when all of us are working together. We're thrilled to join their effort to ensure all Americans have a voice."

"I couldn't be more excited," says Ball. "Their track record speaks for itself. They share our commitment to the empowerment of everyday Americans through hands-on, high-touch campaign support. They've fought and won battles for equality and fair representation for all people. DC has no idea what's coming."

James and Melissa strengthen PHP's candidate advising and media training in 2018, while looking to broaden and diversify the organization's candidate recruitment, dramatically enhancing PHP's efforts to help working Americans to achieve political power.

Melissa Harris-Perry is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University and is founding director of the Anna Julia Cooper Center. She serves as editor-at-large of Elle.com and a contributing editor at The Nation. Melissa was previously the host of an eponymous show on MSNBC and won the Hillman Prize for broadcast journalism.

James Perry is President and CEO of the Winston-Salem Urban League. He served 10 years as the Chief Executive of the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center. In addition, James founded the Mississippi Gulf Coast Fair Housing Center and serves on the National Fair Housing Alliance Board of Directors. He has played key roles in a dozen political campaigns

PHP will work with Melissa and James through their firm, Perry Political Partnership, LLC.

PHP is a hybrid PAC dedicated to electing working- and middle-class candidates to the House of Representatives.

