Melissa Jochim, High Beauty Founder, Wins 2020 Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards; Recognized in Beauty Entrepreneur Category

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Beauty skincare founder, Melissa Jochim, was awarded the prestigious Rising Star Award in the Beauty Entrepreneur category by Fashion Group International (FGI) at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Dana Oliver, Beauty Director at Yahoo! Lifestyle, presented the award to Jochim in a venue filled with an elite group of fashion designers, press, and influencers.

Jochim was recognized for her pioneering leadership and understanding of the healing properties of Cannabis sativa seed oil. In just two years as CEO, she has taken her High Beauty skincare brand from zero to being carried at over 275 international doors and in 21 retailers.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Fashion Group International and to receive a Rising Star Award. When we learned about the proven benefits of Cannabis sativa seed oil, we decided to create a brand that utilized this amazing ingredient to its full potential. It is extremely gratifying to see our hard work recognized by members of the fashion and beauty industries," said Melissa Jochim, Founder & CEO of High Beauty. "Congratulations to all of the Rising Star Award winners and to the finalists."

The competition recognized brands that have been in business between one year and six years. In just over a year demand for High Beauty, the visionary skin care brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil, has grown with an impressive list of global retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. High Beauty is the first skin care brands to formulate a whole skincare line with Cannabis sativa seed oil as the hero ingredient.

About high

High Beauty is a revolutionary skincare brand powered by Cannabis sativa seed oil that is free of psychoactive substances including THC and CBD. Founded and formulated in Northern California by renowned organic beauty pioneer, Melissa Jochim, high is innovatively formulated using Cannabis sativa seed oil in combination with organic plant oils and extracts to realize your skin's highest potential. Say high to beautiful skin. www.highbeauty.com. Follow high on Instagram and Facebook: @highskincare.

