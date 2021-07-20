Melissa Klafter Joins AE Industrial Partners as Partner, CFO

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that financial services veteran Melissa Klafter has joined the firm as a Partner and its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Melissa, who has an impressive background in private equity and financial services and who deeply understands our business," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "The addition of new products to leverage our large, specialized investment team demands that we continually look for talented professionals to achieve sustainable growth. Melissa's guidance will be invaluable as we work together to chart the future of our firm."

"Our growth demands investment in talented people. We are fortunate to not only have gained a tremendous new CFO, but also the luxury of having Wayne Garrett, our previous CFO, remain as a Partner responsible for a number of strategic initiatives key to our success " said Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "With almost 15 years at AEI, Wayne will provide for a seamless transition and help Dave and me continue to build for the future."

Ms. Klafter has over 25 years of financial services experience primarily working with private equity and hedge funds. She comes to AEI from Sun Capital, where she served as Managing Director & CFO. Prior to joining Sun Capital in 2006, Ms. Klafter was a Vice President in the Alternative Investments Group at both Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs. Previously she was also in the audit practices of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Richard A. Eisner & Company. Ms. Klafter received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Syracuse University and is a Certified Public Accountant (currently inactive).

"AEI is a preeminent private equity investor in aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets, and the timing couldn't be better to join the firm," said Ms. Klafter. "I look forward to working with Dave, Mike, Wayne and the entire AEI team as we continue to look for opportunities to strategically grow the firm."

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

