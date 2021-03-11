Melissa Knowles and Maeve Hurley Join the Glofox Executive Team, Pete Daffern Joins the Board

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glofox , the gym management software company, today announces that Melissa Knowles has joined as VP Strategic Accounts, Maeve Hurley has joined as CFO, and Pete Daffern has become a non-executive director.

Melissa Knowles is former CEO of GYM HQ, a professional services business for the fitness industry. Most recently, she held a senior leadership position at ClubReady. She will lead Glofox's Strategic Accounts, working with fitness franchises such as SNAP Fitness, 9Round, Be Military Fit, and F45.

Maeve Hurley has joined Glofox from MessageBird and previously spent five years as VP Finance and Operations, EMEA at Zendesk.

Pete was CEO of ForeSee, President of Netsuite, the CEO of ClairMail prior to and during its acquisition by Monitise, served as Chairman and CEO of Purisma (acquired by Dun & Bradstreet), EVP Crystal Decisions (acquired by Silver Lake) and held various leadership positions at Vitria Technology. He currently serves on a number of Boards including Amplience, Acumatica, and Cognism as well as working as an Operating Partner for PeakSpan Capital, Vitruvian Partners, Corten Capital and Octopus Ventures.

"I am delighted to welcome Melissa, Maeve, and Pete to the team. Our industry is going through rapid change and adding experienced leadership now enables us to react to market changes, grow faster, and deliver on our mission of making fitness entrepreneurs successful and helping people live happier healthier lives," said Conor O'Loughlin, Glofox CEO.

"Glofox is emerging as a leader in our industry and the partner of choice for established and fast-growing fitness franchises. That's what makes me excited about this new role," said Melissa Knowles.

"Having worked with many companies at this stage that have gone on to IPO and beyond, I see that Glofox has the fundamentals to grow and succeed post-COVID," said Maeve Hurley.

"The decisions that companies make at this stage, where to focus and where to not, are critical to the eventual success of the business. I've worked with Glofox for over a year in an advisory role and am confident that Conor and the team are building a really exciting business," said Pete Daffern.

About Glofox

Founded in 2014, Glofox is the gym management software helping fitness entrepreneurs build successful businesses and improve the health of people worldwide. Built to enable fitness businesses to deliver best-in-class physical and digital fitness experiences, the platform enables studio and gym owners to deliver content and manage bookings, memberships, payments, scheduling, lead generation, sales, and retention. With a client base that spans 60 countries across the globe, Glofox is shaping the fitness industry and ensuring owners and their customers have the best fitness experience.

