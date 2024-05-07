Melissa M. Miller Elected to Metallus' Board of Directors

CANTON, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) – At the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Metallus Inc. held earlier today the shareholders elected Melissa M. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Arconic Corporation, as a new independent director.

Melissa M. Miller

Miller was elected to serve an initial term of one year and fills the vacancy resulting from the retirement of Diane Creel from Metallus' Board of Directors. Additionally, shareholders have re-elected for a three-year term independent directors Mary Ellen Baker, Jamy Rankin and Ron Rice, as well as Mike Williams, Metallus' President and Chief Executive Officer. Eleven directors now serve on the Metallus board.

"Melissa, a seasoned industry and human resources professional, brings proven expertise in achieving growth targets attributable to an engaged workforce while prioritizing integrity, safety, sustainability and operational excellence. We warmly welcome Melissa to our board and look forward to her many contributions," said Ron Rice, chairman of Metallus' board. "On behalf of the Board, I extend heartfelt appreciation to Diane, a founding member of our Board, for her invaluable guidance throughout the years in shaping our company."

Miller is currently Arconic's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, a role she has held since the company launched in April 2020, when Arconic Corporation separated from Arconic Inc. now known as Howmet Aerospace. In 2022, Melissa was part of the negotiations that resulted in a 4-year contract with the United Steel Workers. Miller joined Arconic's predecessor company, Alcoa, in 2005 and has held multiple leadership roles with a broad spectrum of progressive HR responsibilities, including HR strategy development and implementation, talent management, workforce planning, succession planning, employee engagement, campus partnerships, HR technology, growth in emerging markets (Brazil, China, Middle East & India), merger integrations, turnarounds and employee/labor relations.

Melissa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University.

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,840 people and had sales of $1.4 billion in 2023. For more information, please visit us at www.metallus.com.

