Melissa Marcantel, "The Queen of Nutrition," Offers 12 Tips to Lead a Healthy Lifestyle

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've blown your new year's resolution for dieting this year, have no fear. Melissa Marcantel, "The Queen of Nutrition," has easy-to-follow ideas so you can eat and be healthy.

"I teach people how to live a healthy lifestyle instead of dieting. Our bodies are unique. One system does not work for everyone," said Marcantel, a global wellness coach who is an expert on crushing toxic body fat. "Yo-Yo Diets don't work. Healthy lifestyles do."

Melissa Marcantel Book Cover

She has built one of the largest health organizations which has helped more than 40,000 people around the world and has over 73,000 members in just one of her Facebook community coaching groups. Her community includes doctors, dietitians, nutritionists, medical professionals and tens of thousands of average people who are on the journey to better health.

"Good health isn't just about healthy eating and exercise. It's also about having a positive attitude, a positive self-image, and a healthy lifestyle," said Marcantel, author of "Melissa's Inspiration: Living a Life Full of Health and Happiness!"

Here are some of her top nutrition and weight loss suggestions:

Avoid trigger foods that promote binging.

Supplement your diet. Our foods are nutrient deficient. Even when we eat healthily, there is a lack of certain vitamins/minerals because of many man-made processes have permanently altered our food supply chain.

Stop eating when you feel full. Listen to your gut and learn when it's time to stop.

Eat smaller meals. Choose several small meals throughout the day over huge meals as it evens out your energy distribution.

Cut out processed foods and alcohol. Both create an enormous amount of inflammation.

Make your plate the color of the rainbow. Eat fruits. Fruits have a load of vitamins and minerals the body requires to operate efficiently. Eat vegetables. Vegetables are the source of many nutrients and minerals the body needs to work efficiently.

As a lifestyle, nutrition, and global entrepreneurial expert coach, Marcantel says, "I truly believe that greatness lies within all of us, and sometimes we require that one person to show us how to find it. We only get one life to live. Let's make it the most memorable one ever."

Here are some of her top ideas for healthy aging, energy, and performance:

Health is not about the weight you lose, but the life you gain.

Movement is life. Be physically active every day. Your body isn't made to sit around.

Self-love is a crucial part of living your best life.

Live a life of purpose and optimal health.

Surround yourself with healthy people. You're the average of the five people you spend the most time with.

Get enough sleep. When you don't rest well, you compensate by eating more.

Testimonials

Kevin Harrington, Original Shark on the Hit TV Show, "Shark Tank" and inventor of the infomercial ($5 billion in sales on TV) said, "Melissa's strategies can change your life!"

Leeza Gibbons, Emmy award-winning TV and radio host, said, "Melissa is such an inspiration and will empower you to live your dreams."

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the #1 best-selling book series, "Chicken Soup for the Soul®," said, "I know Melissa can help you achieve your wellness goals."

Joe Theisman, legendary NFL World Champion quarterback and NFL commentator, said, "Melissa is a dynamic leader who will coach you to better health and happiness."

About Melissa Marcantel

I have been a health and wellness expert in this industry for over two decades. I first started fitness training in 1993 when I became an aerobics instructor and health club manager. I developed my passion for helping others with their nutrition journey because I saw how it could positively impact all areas of their life, creating an overall lifestyle change.

I knew in my heart that if it worked for me, it could work for others. Helping others and changing their lives became my purpose and mission in life.

I fell in love with the idea that I could be a part of someone's journey, regardless of where they lived around the globe. In the past decade, I have helped to improve the health and lives of more than 40,000 people, including those living in the U.S., Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.

For information, go to https://www.melissamarcantel.com/.

Contact

Melissa Marcantel

[email protected]

1-855-7HEALTH (743-2584)

SOURCE Melissa Marcantel

Related Links

https://www.melissamarcantel.com/.

