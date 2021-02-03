Melissa Musiker Joins Mission North as Life Sciences Practice Lead

"Melissa couldn't be joining at a better time; there is a renewed urgency around the need for scientific innovation in response to global challenges," said Tyler Perry, co-CEO and partner at Mission North. "To mobilize audiences around these challenges, companies need to translate complex topics and engage the right influencers. Melissa's expertise in these areas will be invaluable to our clients and teams."

This senior hire, which comes just one year after Mission North's rebrand, reflects the firm's overall momentum and the growth of its life sciences and health portfolio. Recent additions to this portfolio include Ecovative Design and mycelium-based food brand Atlast , Enko Chem , and Antheia . Mission North is the agency of record for Ginkgo Bioworks and Concentric by Ginkgo in addition to plant-based food ingredient company Motif Foodworks , the microbiome company Seed Health , weekly subscription meal service Freshly , and agtech company Joyn Bio . Last year, Mission North supported the launch of Allonnia , Ginkgo Bioworks' third spinout company in bioremediation, and partnered with the Biodesign Challenge to advance the digital presence of its 2020 virtual summit. The life sciences portfolio is also led by Jordyn Lee, a director and Mission North veteran.

Melissa has more than fifteen years of experience supporting companies seeking to engage audiences on topics related to health, wellbeing, sustainability, and shared value in the agtech, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and consumer healthcare sectors. She is known for her ability to build integrated communications and external engagement programs that deliver measurable and timely increases in awareness, enhance reputation and improve the business environment, even in times of crisis. Most recently, she led International Public Affairs at the McDonald's Corporation. Before McDonald's, she held senior leadership roles at APCO Worldwide. Her first role in public affairs and communications was at the Consumer Goods Association (formerly Grocery Manufacturers Association). She is also a Registered Dietitian.

To learn more about Mission North's life sciences practice, read an interview with Melissa Musiker , a Q&A with industry leaders about the tech and behavior shaping the future of food , and a conversation on scientific storytelling .

