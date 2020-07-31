Melissa Sacher named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next

HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Indirect Auto Executive Melissa Sacher was named to American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next. Now in its second year, the list recognizes the accomplishments of women age 40 and under in the banking industry.

Sacher is a longtime employee of BBVA, first starting as a commercial relationship associate in 2005. Through the years, she has been identified as a rising star, taking a methodical approach to growing her career through the ranks of the Commercial line of business.

"I've been privileged to have the opportunity to build my career at BBVA over the past 15 years, particularly working so closely with [BBVA Chief Operating Officer] Rafael Bustillo," said Sacher. "The bank has given me the chance to expand my knowledge and experience and the space to develop professionally. Being recognized by American Banker for the work I'm doing is not something I would have ever imagined at the start of my career."

In 2019, Sacher was given the responsibility of running indirect auto lending, a $3.6 billion asset division. By year's end, she had transformed what had been a declining business into one that is now growing by double digits.

"Melissa's potential at BBVA is vast, thanks in large part to how she leads her teams. Her teams simply want to work hard and perform for her," said BBVA USA Chief Operating Officer Rafael Bustillo, who has worked directly with Sacher for much of her career. "Much of the credit for her success goes to Melissa's communication style and servant leadership. It's clear to each member of her team that she genuinely cares about them as a person, both inside and outside BBVA."

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next honorees will be featured in the August 2020 issue of American Banker and at an awards ceremony scheduled to take place during the magazine's Most Powerful Women in Banking LEAD conference, postponed until October due to the COVID-19 crisis.

