Melissa Smith, Industry-Leading Quality & Star Ratings Expert, Joins HealthMine as Executive Vice President

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, a leading technology-enabled member engagement and rewards company, today announced that Melissa Smith has been appointed Executive Vice President of Consulting and Professional Services. Smith brings over 25 years of experience in Star Ratings, strategy, sales, and marketing for health plans, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and industry vendors.

"HealthMine is a powerful, all-in-one solution for member engagement, member satisfaction, and overall quality improvement," said Bryce Williams, President and CEO of HealthMine. "With Melissa on our team, we now offer an unmatched level of subject matter expertise and advisory support to every client partnership, as well as end-to-end services from strategy to execution. This is a huge advantage for our clients enabling long-term, sustainable improvement and success."

Most recently, Smith was Senior Vice President of Stars and Strategy at Gorman Health Group. She is a well-known thought leader and healthcare strategist with proven success developing strategic and tactical solutions to improve Star Ratings, quality performance, health outcomes, and the member experience.

Smith added, "I have been impressed by HealthMine from the first time I saw its solution in action. Having worked with numerous health plans across the country, there is a huge opportunity for organizations to accelerate quality improvement through this type of innovative technology. I am excited to serve current and future health plan partners with evaluating, building, and implementing best-in-class strategies and solutions to achieve their goals."

Prior to Gorman Health Group, Smith served in a leadership capacity at Cigna-HealthSpring. Her unique background of business process, regulatory compliance, and healthcare quality will be invaluable to clients looking for support with strategic planning, quality performance, revenue optimization, and more.

