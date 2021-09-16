Melissa Spencer, Certified Brain-centric Instructional Designer® by Carr Knowledge & ICNTL

The BcID ® certification promotes the learning sciences in cognitive neuroscience competency standards through a uniform global program. Credential individuals must successfully complete a 14-week mentorship with Brain-centric Design (BcD) founders, Rich Carr, and Kieran O'Mahony, PhD, in addition to 28 deep understanding vertical BcD sessions delivered asynchronously online. A complete cognitive presentation utilizing the BcD framework must be developed, presented, and accepted for inclusion in the Neuroscience of Learning Academy for global distribution.

"With Brain-centric Design (BcD) I know how to make my big idea their big idea every time."

Spencer first witnessed the guaranteed results while attending Brain-centric Design's Columbia University New York presentation on BcD Reverses The Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve. She now applies the pedagogic model.



"Working for a recognized inspirational technology leader known for digitally maturing organizations to meet business needs with an engaged staff culture resulting in strong business value, I need to ensure everything I deliver is understood." Said Spencer. "Everything. Understanding how their brain processes information, and presenting this critical information so they understand it, every time, is both revolutionary and liberating."

Carr Knowledge specializes in showing individuals & organizations how to innovate thinking for retention, depth, & understanding of any concept, presentation, or delivery of new information and is the developer of Brain-centric Design.

