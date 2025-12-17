Melissa Spurgeon Named President/CEO of Community Foundation of West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of West Tennessee announces the appointment of Melissa Spurgeon as its next President/Chief Executive Officer. Spurgeon will assume leadership of the nonprofit following the retirement of Dr. Frank McMeen, who has guided the Foundation since 2000.

Greg Alexander, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Community Foundation stated, "I am encouraged and excited for the next chapter for the Community Foundation of West Tennessee. The search committee has invested many hours into finding a final candidate, a decision none took lightly, and I am thrilled to have found someone right here at home. I look forward to working closely with Melissa. Her vision and direction will bring a new energy and passion, taking the foundation to great heights. We are encouraged and invigorated by this next step for the organization."

Spurgeon brings decades of leadership experience in education and community engagement to the role. She currently serves as chief of staff for the Jackson-Madison County School System (JMCSS). Her career in education includes 28 years as a K-12 educator in Jackson.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Spurgeon maintains active community involvement as a board member of The Star Center, the Jackson Symphony, and RIFA. In 2024, she received recognition as one of Jackson's Most Influential Women and the Community Foundation's Jackson Award Recipient for Education.

In her new role, Spurgeon will lead the foundation's development activities, strengthen partnerships with community organizations, and oversee programs and policies under the direction of the board of trustees. Spurgeon will start as president/CEO February 1, 2026.

"It is an honor to be chosen to lead an organization with such a legacy of service in West Tennessee," Spurgeon said. "The Community Foundation's enduring impact reflects a deep tradition of philanthropy and the generosity of individuals and partners committed to improving lives throughout our region. I look forward to building on this foundation of excellence as we work together to create lasting positive change in West Tennessee."

Celebrating 40 years of impact, the Community Foundation of West Tennessee was established in 1985 to strengthen the health and well-being of the region. The foundation serves as a catalyst for positive change by supporting philanthropic initiatives that strengthen the health and well-being of the communities in West Tennessee. To learn more about their mission or to become involved, individuals may visit cfwtn.org .

SOURCE Community Foundation of West Tennessee