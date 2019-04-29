Melissa Sturgess to Speak at Cannabis Event Hosted by the Spectator Magazine

LONDON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Ananda Developments Plc announces that Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be speaking at 'Britain's Cannabis Revolution: Understanding the Impact', an event hosted by the Spectator magazine and sponsored by DAC Beachcroft. The event is being held at Ham Yard Hotel, London, W1D 7DT from 1400 to 1700 on 22nd May 2019.

Melissa will be speaking on the Cannabis and Capital panel for 1 hour, which includes a Q&A segment. Other members of Ananda's corporate and IR team will also be in attendance. Tickets are available at http://events.spectator.co.uk/events/britains-cannabis-revolution-understanding-impact/

Ananda Developments has been established as a company to invest in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are either progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

